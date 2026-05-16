POEM and Cherry Khemupsorn turn sustainability into timeless fashion

Cherry as a “white shirt”

Speaking about Cherry’s identity and inspiration, Sean compared her to a white shirt.

For him, the comparison came from his lasting personal impression of Cherry. Whether attending meetings or going out for meals, she was often seen in a white shirt — a look that reflected her quiet confidence, understated beauty and ability to appear elegant without needing to be loud.

Sean also admired her ability to transform the same white shirt into different looks for different occasions. He recalled seeing her wear the same shirt she had worn just two days earlier, yet style it in a way that could feel either relaxed or luxurious.

For Sean, that quality was part of Cherry’s unique charm — something not everyone can achieve.

The image of the white shirt also connects directly with the philosophy of POEM x Cherry: effortless, sustainable and timeless clothing that is sharply tailored, classic and designed to remain wearable for decades without falling out of fashion.

Sean said working with this “white shirt woman” was one of the proudest moments of his life as a designer.

Innovative materials and community power

The collection also stands out for its use of diverse materials, including Thai textiles from Nan, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima. These fabrics were reworked with modern colour tones while preserving their classic patterns, helping generate income and opportunities for local communities.

The use of Thai fabrics was not a random choice. It reflected a relationship built over more than a decade, as Cherry had often asked Sean to incorporate Thai textiles into the outfits he created for her.

For Cherry, the challenge was to make Thai fabrics look modern without having to alter their traditional patterns. Instead, colour became the key tool in giving the textiles a contemporary feel.

Beyond aesthetics, the special weaving line created for the collection also helped support sustainable livelihoods in local communities.

Eco-conscious innovation in high fashion

Among the most striking elements of the collection was its use of carefully researched eco-conscious innovations in high fashion.

One material was fabric woven from rice straw, based on research from Kasetsart University. Cherry was keen to help bring this innovation into real-world use in the fashion industry.

The collection also used plant-based, or vegan, leather as an alternative to animal leather, underlining Cherry’s long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility.

Deadstock was also redefined not as leftover material, but as hidden treasure. The inventory walkthrough at POEM became a process of rediscovering the value of high-quality fabrics that had been overlooked.

The collection also included fabrics from MOP, a supplier that gathers deadstock fabrics from leading companies. This helped reduce the need to produce new materials, cutting down on processes that contribute to carbon footprints.

Sean said the collaboration became a learning experience from Cherry, reshaping his design mindset. Instead of ordering new fabrics every season, the process encouraged him to make the most of existing resources.

The collection stands as proof that responsibility and refined beauty can move together perfectly.

Leading female CEOs join the runway

Beyond the striking designs, another major highlight of the show was the appearance of three leading Thai female CEOs, who joined the runway as honorary models.

They were Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairman of the executive committee and group chief executive officer of WHA Corporation Plc; Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairperson of Toshiba Thailand; and Kattiya Indaravijaya, chief executive officer of Kasikornbank.

Their presence added more than colour to the event. It reinforced the image of women in the spirit of POEM and Cherry — capable, compassionate and clear in their personal style.

All three are already genuine fans of the POEM brand, making their appearance on the runway feel both natural and meaningful.

TRÈS CHÉRIE is therefore more than a seasonal fashion collection. It is a body of work designed to hold lasting value — both as a design statement and as an expression of environmental responsibility — with the intention of becoming a treasured part of women’s wardrobes for years to come.