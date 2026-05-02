Princess Sirivannavari Finalises Preparations for Paris Fashion Retrospective

Her Royal Highness oversees final preparations for a major exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, celebrating 170 years of Thai-French diplomacy.
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya arrived at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs this week to personally supervise the installation of “La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity”.
As the exhibition’s Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness worked closely with international curators to finalise the technical presentation of over 200 priceless artefacts.
The Princess’s meticulous inspection covered the mounting of royal gowns on bespoke mannequins, gallery spatial design, and the precise calibration of lighting to preserve the delicate Thai silk and intricate Lesage embroidery.
The exhibition serves as a cultural bridge, marking the 340th anniversary of the first diplomatic contact and the 170th anniversary of formal relations between Thailand and the French Republic.
The collection serves as a retrospective of the evolution of the Thai court’s sartorial identity. It highlights the legendary collaboration between Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and the French couturier Pierre Balmain, whose joint work elevated Thai textiles to the pinnacle of global haute couture.
Featured alongside these historic pieces are the contemporary royal wardrobes of Her Majesty Queen Suthida and Princess Sirivannavari herself.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the exhibition carries significant diplomatic weight. It showcases the eight styles of the Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom (Thai Royal Dress), serving as a cornerstone for Thailand’s 2026 bid to have the attire inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
This cultural showcase is a joint venture between the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand, the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, and the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris.
The exhibition will be open to the public from 13 May until 1 November 2026, offering an unparalleled insight into the refinement of Thai craftsmanship and its enduring heritage.
Photo Credit: FB Page HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya