Princess Sirivannavari Finalises Preparations for Paris Fashion Retrospective

Her Royal Highness oversees final preparations for a major exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, celebrating 170 years of Thai-French diplomacy.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya arrived at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs this week to personally supervise the installation of “La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity”.

As the exhibition’s Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness worked closely with international curators to finalise the technical presentation of over 200 priceless artefacts.

The Princess’s meticulous inspection covered the mounting of royal gowns on bespoke mannequins, gallery spatial design, and the precise calibration of lighting to preserve the delicate Thai silk and intricate Lesage embroidery.

The exhibition serves as a cultural bridge, marking the 340th anniversary of the first diplomatic contact and the 170th anniversary of formal relations between Thailand and the French Republic.

