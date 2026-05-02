Prehistoric Treasures Returned to Nakhon Phanom as Culture Ministry Eyes Global Heritage Status

The handover of 3,000-year-old artefacts marks a strategic move to transform local archaeological sites into world-class cultural tourism destinations.

A collection of rare prehistoric artefacts, including bronze ornaments and ancient glass beads dating back three millennia, has been officially returned to Nakhon Phanom.

The handover marks the beginning of an ambitious government drive to elevate the province's archaeological sites into international "creative tourism" hubs.

Sabeeda Thaised, the Minister of Culture, travelled to the Kut Chim district on Friday to formally accept the antiquities, which were unearthed during excavations in 2010.

The collection—featuring round-bottomed earthenware, terracotta seals, and iron tools alongside delicate bronze jewellery—offers a rare glimpse into the sophisticated societies that inhabited the Mekong River basin between 2,300 and 3,000 years ago.



