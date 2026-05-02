The race is on – People’s Party launches 100-billboard push for BMA governor

The People’s Party has launched a large-scale out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Bangkok, putting up billboards at more than 100 locations as it seeks to build momentum ahead of the capital’s gubernatorial race.
The campaign, launched on May 2, 2026, covers strategic areas across Bangkok, from business districts and major roads to public spaces where residents live, travel and spend their daily lives.
The messages on the billboards highlight different struggles faced by people in Bangkok, including:
• Is it hard to take your mother to hospital in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to get home in the evening in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to save money in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to run a business in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to walk alone at night in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to breathe in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to raise a child in Bangkok?
• Is it hard to stay healthy in Bangkok?
The party said the campaign is intended to encourage Bangkok residents to pause and reflect on everyday difficulties that many may have grown used to without questioning.
The billboards end with the message: “A simpler Bangkok, for an easier life for everyone.”
The party said the slogan invites people to imagine a Bangkok that is easier to live in if the capital has a governor and Bangkok councillors from the People’s Party working together to drive change.
The People’s Party will officially launch its candidate for Bangkok governor on Tuesday, May 5, from 5pm at The Mitr-ting Room on the fifth floor of Samyan Mitrtown.