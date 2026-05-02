The race is on – People’s Party launches 100-billboard push for BMA governor

The People’s Party has launched a large-scale out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Bangkok, putting up billboards at more than 100 locations as it seeks to build momentum ahead of the capital’s gubernatorial race.

The campaign, launched on May 2, 2026, covers strategic areas across Bangkok, from business districts and major roads to public spaces where residents live, travel and spend their daily lives.

The messages on the billboards highlight different struggles faced by people in Bangkok, including:

• Is it hard to take your mother to hospital in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to get home in the evening in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to save money in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to run a business in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to walk alone at night in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to breathe in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to raise a child in Bangkok?

• Is it hard to stay healthy in Bangkok?