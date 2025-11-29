Bangkok Governor orders actions to prepare for floods

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the donation centre established to aid flood victims in the South on November 28, 2025. The inspection took place at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) City Hall (Sao Chingcha), where relevant officials provided updates on the relief efforts.

Chadchart stated that the BMA is cooperating with the Thai Red Cross Society to open donation points and deliver relief items to flood victims in the South, specifically at the BMA City Halls (Sao Chingcha and Din Daeng) and all 50 District Offices.

On Friday morning, two vehicles of donations have already been dispatched. As of 1.45 pm, the total number of donated items reached 80,000 pieces.

Regarding the post-flood situation, the most urgently needed items are cleaning supplies.

Four more vehicles filled with donations are currently on standby, ready to be sent to the Thai Red Cross Society.

Chadchart expressed his thanks for the generosity of all Bangkok residents and the Thai people.

He also mentioned that the BMA held a meeting on Friday to review the crisis response plan.

This review was based on data from Hat Yai District, which experienced over 600 mm of rain in three days.

In the past, Bangkok's highest three-day rainfall was nearly 300 mm, but not as severe as Hat Yai's.