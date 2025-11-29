Bangkok Governor orders actions to prepare for floods

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

Citing severe Hat Yai floods, Bangkok Governor ordered a six-point plan review to enhance modelling, alerts, and long-term flood preparedness.

  • Following severe flooding in southern Thailand, the Bangkok Governor has ordered a comprehensive review of the city's crisis response plan.
  • Key directives include developing more accurate flood scenario models using weather data and updating the public alert and warning systems.
  • Authorities are instructed to inspect and organize rescue equipment, establish a clear incident command hierarchy, and ensure all sectors are integrated for a coordinated response.
  • The plan also involves reviewing Bangkok's long-term flood prevention projects, such as drainage tunnels, to prepare for potential extreme rainfall events.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the donation centre established to aid flood victims in the South on November 28, 2025. The inspection took place at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) City Hall (Sao Chingcha), where relevant officials provided updates on the relief efforts.

Chadchart stated that the BMA is cooperating with the Thai Red Cross Society to open donation points and deliver relief items to flood victims in the South, specifically at the BMA City Halls (Sao Chingcha and Din Daeng) and all 50 District Offices.

On Friday morning, two vehicles of donations have already been dispatched. As of 1.45 pm, the total number of donated items reached 80,000 pieces.

Regarding the post-flood situation, the most urgently needed items are cleaning supplies.

Four more vehicles filled with donations are currently on standby, ready to be sent to the Thai Red Cross Society.

Chadchart expressed his thanks for the generosity of all Bangkok residents and the Thai people.

He also mentioned that the BMA held a meeting on Friday to review the crisis response plan.

This review was based on data from Hat Yai District, which experienced over 600 mm of rain in three days.

In the past, Bangkok's highest three-day rainfall was nearly 300 mm, but not as severe as Hat Yai's.

Therefore, the BMA is reviewing its own contingency plan, issuing six key directives:

  • Develop and Review Scenario Models: The core action is to integrate data and weather forecasts into the existing models. The BMA now has more detailed rain forecasts and is developing them in conjunction with geographical maps to identify areas that may experience severe flooding. Accurate models will lead to improved early warnings.
  • Review the Alert and Warning System: Unlike other provinces, BMA rarely conducts mass evacuations due to the difficulty of finding sufficient safe spaces for the population. Therefore, evacuations will be limited to necessary areas, such as low-rise buildings. Residents in high-rise condominiums will be instructed to stay put, stockpile supplies, and the warning system will be reviewed to better align with the new models.
  • Inspect and Organise Rescue Equipment: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is instructed to check and organise all available rescue equipment, and to coordinate information with relevant agencies to ensure a systematic deployment in the event of an emergency.
  • Establish Incident Command Hierarchy: Clearly define the hierarchy for incident commanders and the chain of command according to the severity level of the event. This matter will be overseen by Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.
  • Prepare Long-Term Flood Prevention Plan: Review Bangkok's ongoing long-term flood prevention projects, such as drainage tunnels, and determine if any additions or modifications are necessary.
  • Ensure Comprehensive Sector Integration: Fully integrate all relevant sectors to ensure that, should an event occur, the response covers all dimensions.

"The incident in Hat Yai is considered an anomaly. If this amount of rain were to fall in Bangkok, it is estimated that a large number of people would be affected. We are taking this opportunity to review the BMA's plan to prepare and improve it for the future. I wish to send my encouragement to the people of Hat Yai, as well as the officials and victims in various southern provinces. I hope the situation will ease and transition into the recovery phase soon. The BMA is ready to provide support," Chadchart concluded.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy