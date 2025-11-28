145 flood fatalities confirmed in southern Thailand as recovery efforts intensify

Rachada Dhnadirek, also a spokesperson for the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, mentioned that the relief efforts have shifted towards recovery and rehabilitation.

The government is implementing a broad range of recovery measures, details of which will be provided in due course. She emphasised that efforts to restore Hat Yai to normalcy are already underway, including food distribution.

The government has prioritised infrastructure restoration, including the provision of water and electricity services. While some areas may experience temporary outages, it is expected that power will be restored to all affected households by November 29. The Ministry of Environment is also supplying clean drinking water to flood-hit areas.

Telecommunication services have been partially restored, with extended service periods and free communication minutes for affected residents. In terms of transportation, interprovincial bus and rail services are resuming, and road repairs are already underway in several areas.

On waste management, the Prime Minister has instructed swift action to clean up the affected areas. Volunteers, including members of the Territorial Defence Volunteers, are already helping with the cleanup operations, and more than 2,000 additional volunteers are expected to assist by the end of the day.

The government is also addressing the need for donations of cleaning supplies, such as brooms, cleaning agents, rubber gloves, and boots, which are essential for recovery operations. Private sector support is welcomed, and if businesses are ready to assist with manpower or have any questions, they can contact the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre in the area or call the 1111 hotline.

In response to rumours about Typhoon Koto potentially affecting Thailand, the spokesperson confirmed that the Thai Meteorological Department has clarified the storm will pass through Vietnam but will not impact Thailand.

Regarding the 9,000-baht financial relief, Paradorn Prisananantakul, Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, confirmed that the funds have already been allocated and can be transferred to affected citizens immediately.

He added that additional relief criteria will be announced soon, with the Prime Minister expected to make the announcement in Hat Yai. Paradorn also emphasised that the government has sufficient funds, both from the Prime Minister’s Office Fund and the central government budget.