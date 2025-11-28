145 flood fatalities confirmed in southern Thailand as recovery efforts intensify

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre and the Prime Minister’s Office, provided an update on flood relief operations in the southern region, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Friday (November 28).
He reported that as of November 27, the relief efforts had successfully assisted 1,734 of the 1,934 requests for help. In some cases, requests could not be fulfilled because the affected individuals had either changed their minds or moved to other areas.
The spokesperson also highlighted that more than 14,000 people are currently residing in shelter centres, with the capacity to accommodate up to 20,840 individuals. These centres continue to provide vital services, including food production for the residents, with over 90,000 meals prepared daily. Efforts to increase production capacity are ongoing.
Regarding fatalities, Siripong stated that the Ministry of Public Health has reported a total of 145 deaths across the southern provinces, broken down as follows: 9 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 4 in Phatthalung, 110 in Songkhla, 2 in Trang, 5 in Satun, 6 in Pattani, 5 in Yala, and 4 in Narathiwat.
Notably, 30 deaths were reported on November 27 at Hat Yai Hospital, which had been temporarily relocated to Prince of Songkla University due to the flooding. The spokesperson clarified that these deaths were not flood-related but were included in the overall toll.
To address concerns about fraudulent donations, Siripong urged the public to donate only through verified government or trusted channels, assuring that any illegal activities would be met with strict action.
Rachada Dhnadirek, also a spokesperson for the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, mentioned that the relief efforts have shifted towards recovery and rehabilitation.
The government is implementing a broad range of recovery measures, details of which will be provided in due course. She emphasised that efforts to restore Hat Yai to normalcy are already underway, including food distribution.
The government has prioritised infrastructure restoration, including the provision of water and electricity services. While some areas may experience temporary outages, it is expected that power will be restored to all affected households by November 29. The Ministry of Environment is also supplying clean drinking water to flood-hit areas.
Telecommunication services have been partially restored, with extended service periods and free communication minutes for affected residents. In terms of transportation, interprovincial bus and rail services are resuming, and road repairs are already underway in several areas.
On waste management, the Prime Minister has instructed swift action to clean up the affected areas. Volunteers, including members of the Territorial Defence Volunteers, are already helping with the cleanup operations, and more than 2,000 additional volunteers are expected to assist by the end of the day.
The government is also addressing the need for donations of cleaning supplies, such as brooms, cleaning agents, rubber gloves, and boots, which are essential for recovery operations. Private sector support is welcomed, and if businesses are ready to assist with manpower or have any questions, they can contact the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre in the area or call the 1111 hotline.
In response to rumours about Typhoon Koto potentially affecting Thailand, the spokesperson confirmed that the Thai Meteorological Department has clarified the storm will pass through Vietnam but will not impact Thailand.
Regarding the 9,000-baht financial relief, Paradorn Prisananantakul, Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, confirmed that the funds have already been allocated and can be transferred to affected citizens immediately.
He added that additional relief criteria will be announced soon, with the Prime Minister expected to make the announcement in Hat Yai. Paradorn also emphasised that the government has sufficient funds, both from the Prime Minister’s Office Fund and the central government budget.