Online Outrage as Teenager Brags About Looting in Flood-hit Hat Yai

A shocking story has gone viral online, as a teenage boy proudly posted on his Instagram story about looting beer, cigarettes, and other items worth over 100,000 baht from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hat Yai, Songkhla, amidst severe flooding in the area. The teenager, who is from Hat Yai’s District 8, boasted about the theft, which took place while local residents and animals were struggling to cope with the rising waters.

The Army Military Force Facebook page shared a post, which included an image of the teenager’s bragging Instagram story. The post’s caption read: “Young man from Hat Yai District 8 shows off his looting spree! Proudly stole beer, cigarettes, and other goods worth over 100,000 baht, before posting it on his Instagram story.

The teenager later deleted his Instagram account after the incident gained widespread attention. Meanwhile, the Thai Special Operations Unit, Dan Thai 54, based in Yala, was sent to investigate the convenience store in District 8 after receiving reports of five individuals, undeterred by the flooding, committing theft at the location.