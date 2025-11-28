National police chief updates body count in Hat Yai at around 110

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Friday provided an update on the body count from the Hat Yai flood crisis, estimating the number at about 110.

Kitrat stated that the figure was given to him by Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 9, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samrarn Nualma, and a team of police doctors deployed to Songkhla.

However, Kitrat clarified that not all of the 110 victims died as a result of the flooding. The figure includes patients who passed away at Songkhla Nakarin Hospital, as well as bodies recovered from flooded areas in Hat Yai district, Songkhla.