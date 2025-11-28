National police chief updates body count in Hat Yai at around 110

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Friday provided an update on the body count from the Hat Yai flood crisis, estimating the number at about 110.
Kitrat stated that the figure was given to him by Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 9, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samrarn Nualma, and a team of police doctors deployed to Songkhla.
However, Kitrat clarified that not all of the 110 victims died as a result of the flooding. The figure includes patients who passed away at Songkhla Nakarin Hospital, as well as bodies recovered from flooded areas in Hat Yai district, Songkhla.
Kitrat mentioned that approximately 20 bodies have yet to be identified, and the identification process is ongoing using DNA samples compared with those of relatives. He expected the identification process to be completed by Saturday.
He also noted that he had deployed three teams of police forensic doctors and scientific evidence investigators to Songkhla to assist with the disaster victim identification (DVI) process. The DVI process would follow the same procedures used for identifying victims of a recent fireworks explosion in Suphan Buri.
Kitrat added that he had instructed the Police Aviation Division to provide helicopters to transport the doctors and forensic investigators, to speed up their work when visiting scenes.
Furthermore, Kitrat said he had instructed the head of the Provincial Police Bureau 9 to mobilize police personnel to assist with the large-scale clean-up after the floodwaters recede and to help retrieve victims' bodies from various locations.
Regarding reports of some residents in the area known as Khet Paed (Eight Zone) firing at rescue volunteers, Kitrat said police would investigate and take legal action against those responsible for the shootings. He advised volunteers to request police accompaniment before entering the area.
On reports of certain residents of Khet Paed robbing convenience stores, Kitrat urged store owners to come forward and file complaints with the police. However, he asked for understanding, suggesting that the thieves may have been driven by hunger.