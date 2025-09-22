Dutchman arrested for allegedly stealing ATM machine in Khon Kaen

Police arrested a retired Dutch citizen early Monday morning while he was allegedly attempting to pull away an ATM machine with his truck in a failed bid to steal cash inside.
The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Sijtse Koovlar, was apprehended at 2.05am on a road in Tambon Ban Thum, Khon Kaen’s Mueang district.
Police had rushed to the scene after being alerted that someone was trying to remove an ATM machine from the Siam Commercial Bank branch in Ban Thum community.
When officers arrived, they found Koovlar driving a pickup truck without licence plates against the traffic flow. The vehicle was dragging the main body of an ATM machine behind it. Investigators said the suspect had used a trolley and the pickup truck to dislodge the ATM from its frame at the bank branch before towing it towards his home.
Police said Koovlar, a Dutch expatriate living in Khon Kaen, admitted that he had tried to steal cash from the ATM due to financial difficulties. He told officers he had transferred 10 million baht to his Thai wife for a business investment, but when she claimed the money was insufficient, the couple quarrelled. Koovlar said he then attempted the theft out of frustration.
Police added that the suspect tested negative for drug use.