Dutchman arrested for allegedly stealing ATM machine in Khon Kaen

Police arrested a retired Dutch citizen early Monday morning while he was allegedly attempting to pull away an ATM machine with his truck in a failed bid to steal cash inside.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Sijtse Koovlar, was apprehended at 2.05am on a road in Tambon Ban Thum, Khon Kaen’s Mueang district.

Police had rushed to the scene after being alerted that someone was trying to remove an ATM machine from the Siam Commercial Bank branch in Ban Thum community.