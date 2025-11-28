Hat Yai Mayor apologises for mistakes in flood response and vows swift recovery

Hat Yai Mayor Narongporn Na Phatthalung publicly apologised and admitted to mistakes in managing the severe flood crisis in Hat Yai during an appearance on the “Kammakorn Khao” programme on Friday.

The floods, which devastated the city, led to public outcry over the question, "Where is the Mayor?" In his heartfelt statement, Narongporn took full responsibility, apologising to the people of Hat Yai and providing a detailed explanation of the events that led to the crisis.

The first key point he mentioned was the “Rain Boom”: heavy rainfall that lasted for 6 hours, hitting the city centre—Hat Yai and Nammom—and causing over 300 millimetres of water to flood the area much faster than previous incidents.

The Mayor explained that before the disaster, the team had assessed the situation using data from the Royal Irrigation Department and the Meteorological Department, estimating that the water from Sadao was still 3 metres away from Hat Yai. This led to a belief that the situation was under control, as previous floods had been from that direction.

However, on the night of Saturday, the situation unexpectedly worsened when heavy rainfall hit Khao Kho Hong, an area previously unaffected.

"I apologise to all the people of Hat Yai for the misjudgement," he said, his voice heavy with regret, adding that it was a collective mistake involving several government agencies, including Irrigation, Meteorology, and the municipality.