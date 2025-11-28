Searching for Mayor Pan amid Hat Yai's flood crisis: Trapped in the bureaucratic maze

Narongporn Na Phatthalung, mayor of Hat Yai Municipality, had built a career as a local politician, only to find himself trapped by his own haunting phrase, "it’s under control" – a phrase that has now become a lasting nightmare.
From June 23 to November 21, Hat Yai Municipality raised a red flag as floodwaters surged from all directions, inundating the city. By the time of the crisis, Mayor Pan had held the position for just over five months.
On the first day of his term, Mayor Pan presented his policy to the Hat Yai City Council, promising to transform the city into a "welfare city." He entered office with hopes of progress and victory. Yet, no one could have predicted that his vision would quickly turn into a submerged "city of despair."
The situation has worsened, and locals are now questioning the absence of Mayor Pan. His name, widely used in Hat Yai, has been echoed across social media, with videos showing the mayor assuring the public that the flood situation was "under control."
Before the crisis escalated, the mayor had livestreamed updates on his personal Facebook page, monitoring the rising floodwaters. However, after November 25, there has been no further communication from his official page.
Locals have criticised Mayor Pan for his long career in public administration, only to be ensnared by the bureaucratic mindset when faced with such a disaster. The question now remains: was he truly prepared to lead the city through this crisis?
How Mayor Pan made it to the top
Narongporn Na Phatthalung’s journey to local political success was not swift. He had to endure multiple election cycles before finally triumphing. In the mayoral election on March 28, 2021, Pol Lt Gen Sakorn Thongmunee of the Democrat Party emerged victorious with 30,483 votes, while Narongporn garnered only 14,940 votes.
By the end of 2024, Narongporn was preparing for another run. In May 2025, he launched his second mayoral campaign, accompanied by his team of 24 candidates for municipal council seats.
The election on May 11, 2025, featured the same two competitors – Sakorn and Narongporn – both alumni of Hatyaiwittayalai School. Sakorn had previously served as a police station chief in Hat Yai, while Narongporn had been the district chief.
The mayoral race was close, with Narongporn securing 23,595 votes, narrowly defeating the incumbent by 2,018 votes. His victory sparked speculation, with some attributing it to support from "Big Blue" and certain local MPs.
On the path to the "lion’s trail"
Narongporn Na Phatthalung once shared that the pinnacle of his career was becoming the district chief of Hat Yai, his hometown, and performing his duties to the best of his ability.
In 2013, as district chief, Narongporn became beloved for his efforts to ensure the safety of the city and for motivating staff, from civil servants to village headmen.
Narongporn’s journey in public service began as an administrative officer in Phatthalung province. He later served as district chief in four districts in Songkhla from 2005 to 2016, including Hat Yai. Afterward, he was appointed as a provincial officer in Phang Nga, later moving to Nakhon Si Thammarat, before retiring in Songkhla.
After retirement, Narongporn ventured into local politics but initially faced setbacks. Despite this, his legacy as a former civil servant kept his name in the public eye.
In 2025, during the cannabis craze, he briefly explored growing cannabis in a controlled environment. However, updates on the project have been sparse. As the floods hit, Mayor Pan unexpectedly rose to power, only to face his greatest challenge yet.