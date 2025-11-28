Searching for Mayor Pan amid Hat Yai's flood crisis: Trapped in the bureaucratic maze

Narongporn Na Phatthalung, mayor of Hat Yai Municipality, had built a career as a local politician, only to find himself trapped by his own haunting phrase, "it’s under control" – a phrase that has now become a lasting nightmare.

From June 23 to November 21, Hat Yai Municipality raised a red flag as floodwaters surged from all directions, inundating the city. By the time of the crisis, Mayor Pan had held the position for just over five months.

On the first day of his term, Mayor Pan presented his policy to the Hat Yai City Council, promising to transform the city into a "welfare city." He entered office with hopes of progress and victory. Yet, no one could have predicted that his vision would quickly turn into a submerged "city of despair."

The situation has worsened, and locals are now questioning the absence of Mayor Pan. His name, widely used in Hat Yai, has been echoed across social media, with videos showing the mayor assuring the public that the flood situation was "under control."

Before the crisis escalated, the mayor had livestreamed updates on his personal Facebook page, monitoring the rising floodwaters. However, after November 25, there has been no further communication from his official page.

Locals have criticised Mayor Pan for his long career in public administration, only to be ensnared by the bureaucratic mindset when faced with such a disaster. The question now remains: was he truly prepared to lead the city through this crisis?