Government spokesperson reports 85 deaths in Hat Yai floods

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Thursday (November 27) at approximately 4pm that the Hat Yai flood situation in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, has resulted in 85 confirmed fatalities as of November 27, 2025.

Of these, 55 deaths were directly caused by the flooding, while 30 were due to other factors unrelated to the flood.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting at the Finance Ministry to discuss measures aimed at easing the financial burdens on businesses and entrepreneurs in areas affected by the flood crisis in Hat Yai.