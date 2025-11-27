Government spokesperson reports 85 deaths in Hat Yai floods

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Thursday (November 27) at approximately 4pm that the Hat Yai flood situation in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, has resulted in 85 confirmed fatalities as of November 27, 2025.
Of these, 55 deaths were directly caused by the flooding, while 30 were due to other factors unrelated to the flood.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting at the Finance Ministry to discuss measures aimed at easing the financial burdens on businesses and entrepreneurs in areas affected by the flood crisis in Hat Yai.
After the meeting, Anutin stated that the government is taking steps to reduce operational costs for both businesses and citizens, particularly in Hat Yai, which is currently operating under the Emergency Decree. Regulatory exemptions have been implemented to ease operations, and the focus has been on providing economic relief to both individuals and legal entities.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that he has been consistently visiting the affected areas and coordinating with all relevant parties to mobilise resources. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has been appointed as the commander of the flood relief operations.
"I am focused on allocating the budget for helping the public, and we are working quickly on the insurance claims to ensure compensation for damaged property. Additionally, we are providing financial relief measures, including tax reductions, debt suspension, and interest-free loans for home repairs, as well as lowering other costs as much as possible," the Prime Minister said.
He emphasised that the government is taking every possible step to assist the affected people and that progress is being made. He also confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Minister of Transport, and Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao, also the Minister of Agriculture, have been on the ground for several days, coordinating efforts and ensuring that the water levels decrease as quickly as possible.
"The situation in the affected areas is improving," the Prime Minister concluded.