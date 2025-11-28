Police Chief orders identity verification center in Hat Yai for flood victims

On November 27, 2025, Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, the National Police Chief, issued an urgent order to establish an identity verification operations center in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province. He assigned Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy National Police Chief, to oversee the operations to confirm the identities of deceased individuals found due to the flooding, whose identities have yet to be verified.

He also instructed Police General Hospital to organize a forensic medical team from its forensic medicine institute, providing the necessary tools and refrigerated transport. The Police Forensic Evidence Office was directed to send staff to assist the Songkhla Nakarin Hospital's forensic team urgently. This follows reports of many deaths, with over 20 individuals still requiring identity verification.