Hat Yai flood crisis described as "end of the world", with scenes of chaos and despair

The devastating flood in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, has caused unimaginable suffering. Saksit Khaothong, Songkhla MP from the Democrat Party, shared heart-wrenching images and posts on his Facebook page, describing the scenes as like an “end of the world” situation.

He wrote: “This is the reality in Hat Yai today, it feels like the ‘end of the world’. People fighting for food on the streets, evacuation centres with no management, dead bodies floating in the streets, and people crying out in agony all night... These are the images I have witnessed for the past three days. This loss is too great to forget. Those who didn’t die are living as if they are dead. Is this really what we deserve? I can’t accept this.”



Devastation continues: A glimpse into the crisis

Over the past three days, Saksit has been sharing the chaotic scenes and severe damage caused by the disaster. His comparison of the situation to an “end of the world” scenario highlights the magnitude of the crisis.