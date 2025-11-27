"Flood crisis in Hat Yai": Bhumjaithai party faces political repercussions; natural disaster vs. election crisis





“Natural disaster” or “Election disaster”?

It is true that “natural disasters” are beyond control, but events like this show that repeated occurrences provide valuable lessons in management and offer opportunities to build an integrated approach, especially when preparing policies to tackle such challenges.

In the midst of the growing political campaign season, each political party is focusing on preparing a wide range of policies for the upcoming elections.

Currently, the Bhumjaithai Party (BJP), as the leading government party, has sent strong signals of preparation for the election, as seen from its public announcements of various “large houses”, populist measures, and restructuring within the Election Commission (EC), with the Senate giving their consent.

Even the reshuffle that occurred within the Ministry of Interior, seen as a key mechanism for the iupcoming election. It is clear that this is strategic move is aimed at forming the government and positioning ‘PM Nu’ for a second term in the ‘Number One’ chair at the Thai Koo Fah Building.

"While the 'blue camp' is busy negotiating the ‘MP ticket’ deals to enter the parliament, the current flood crisis might be a critical turning point that causes the 'approval ratings' of the Bhumjaithai Party—which it has been promoting for over two months—to possibly ‘drop away’ with the floodwaters.

Especially in the Southern region, where Bhumjaithai is showcasing its image as the ‘rising power’ in the area. Previously, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Southern leader of Bhumjaithai, spoke about the goal of securing 30 seats out of 54 in the region.

For Songkhla Province, where Bhumjaithai already holds seats, plus 4 new MPs transferring from other parties, the breakdown is as follows: District 1: Sanphet Boonyamanee, District 2: Sarttra Sripan, District 3: Somyot Plaiduang, District 7: Nutchanon Srikokuea, former Bhumjaithai MP).

"This situation must be closely monitored. While the flood is a natural disaster beyond control, some 'politicians' may argue that this is not the time to place blame but rather to work together to solve the problem. However, it should not be forgotten that the agencies responsible for water management and disaster response are all under the command of ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party.

This includes Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as the Minister of the Interior, overseeing the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), which has direct responsibility, as well as the Department of Local Administration, and Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum, who oversees the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR). Additionally, Paradorn Prissananantakul, the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, supervises the ONWR.

All of these are considered the "test of competence" for the government, particularly for Bhumjaithai Party as the leading party, to see whether they can "show their strength" and recover their ratings from this crisis."

If the government’s flood management fails to impress, this “natural disaster” may turn into an “election disaster” for the party.