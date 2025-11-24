Orange–blue pact on brink as no-confidence move threatens early dissolution

However, the party faces a major liability: the “44 Move Forward MPs case”, relating to the original joint sponsorship of an amendment to Section 112 of the Criminal Code. The case is still under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and is reportedly expected to reach the full commission for a decisive vote in December.

According to the NACC, the accused MPs have been categorised into three groups: those who originated the idea, the leading MPs who advanced the proposal, and the MPs who co-signed the bill.

Surapong Intharathaworn, NACC deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general, earlier stated that charges have already been formally notified. Many accused MPs have submitted clarifications and additional evidence within the required 15-day period, while some requested extensions.

The committee is now reviewing all evidence to conclude the case and submit its findings to the full NACC. He stressed that further investigation is unlikely and that any delays would be procedural rather than political, as all accused have the right to defend themselves.

He also emphasised that the NACC will review each MP individually, as legal responsibility may differ depending on whether a member initiated the bill or merely co-signed it.

He insisted the investigation is neutral, unaffected by the election timetable, and that the earliest decisions could come from October onwards, with final conclusions expected between November and December 2025 — before the next general election.

Of the original 44 Move Forward MPs, 25 now sit with the People’s Party: eight constituency MPs and 17 list MPs. Several are party heavyweights and are viewed as potential future leaders.

If the NACC rules against key figures and the matter proceeds to the Supreme Court, affected MPs may be suspended — posing a serious threat to the party’s parliamentary strength after the next election.

Crucially, the party’s three prime ministerial candidates could be reduced to just one — Veerayooth Kanchoochat — a close confidant of the influential faction. The party may then be forced to nominate additional candidates and elevate its second-tier leadership to stabilise internal management.

This leaves the People’s Party in a precarious position. In the midst of this “legal war” against the Orange–Red bloc, the Section 112 case could ultimately shape Thailand’s political direction after the next election.

Such an outcome would give the “Blue Camp” a significant advantage in forming the next government — potentially paving the way for Anutin Charnvirakul to secure a second term as prime minister.

As for the Orange Camp’s dream of a sweeping landslide and a one-party government, it may once again prove to be nothing more than a daytime fantasy.