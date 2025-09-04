Pheu Thai seeks People's Party support, promises swift House dissolution after policy debate

In what is seen as a desperate attempt to secure support from the People’s Party (PP) in the upcoming PM vote, the Pheu Thai Party has pledged to dissolve the House of Representatives immediately after the policy announcement to Parliament if its candidate wins.
The offer was made by Pheu Thai party-list MP Wisut Chai-aroon a day after the PP announced its resolution to vote for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister. This decision was contingent on Anutin’s promise to dissolve the House four months after a policy debate.
Wisut stated that Pheu Thai would enter its PM candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, into the PM vote. He explained that the proposal was made due to the uncertainty surrounding caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai’s authority to dissolve the House.
Wisut added that the PP should support Chaikasem in the vote to grant him full authority to dissolve the House. This would avoid criticism from PP supporters, who view Anutin as having image issues.
"If the PP does not want an image issue among its supporters, it must vote for us so that Pheu Thai’s PM will have the authority to dissolve the House once caretaker PM Phumtham's authority is questioned," he stated.
Wisut also mentioned that although the motion for the PM vote has been placed on the House agenda for Friday's meeting, Pheu Thai would attempt to block the motion from being moved up to the top of the agenda.
Meanwhile, PP spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu reiterated PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut’s call for the delay of the PM vote until clarification is provided by the caretaker government regarding whether the House dissolution process is still pending.
Parit noted that the government had sent additional information to the Privy Council to affirm its decision to seek a royal command to dissolve the House. He stressed that Phumtham should clarify the status of the dissolution process before the PM vote on Friday.
If the House dissolution process is still pending, Parit called for House speaker Wan Mohammad Noor Matha to consider postponing the PM vote. However, if Phumtham confirms that the process has ended, the PM vote can proceed.
Parit also reiterated Natthaphong’s statement that the PP opposes seeking criminal action against Phumtham for his efforts to secure a royal command for House dissolution. He urged the Bhumjaithai and Democrat Parties to withdraw their complaints against Phumtham regarding the House dissolution.