Pheu Thai seeks People's Party support, promises swift House dissolution after policy debate

In what is seen as a desperate attempt to secure support from the People’s Party (PP) in the upcoming PM vote, the Pheu Thai Party has pledged to dissolve the House of Representatives immediately after the policy announcement to Parliament if its candidate wins.

Pheu Thai's Proposal to People’s Party

The offer was made by Pheu Thai party-list MP Wisut Chai-aroon a day after the PP announced its resolution to vote for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the next prime minister. This decision was contingent on Anutin’s promise to dissolve the House four months after a policy debate.

Wisut stated that Pheu Thai would enter its PM candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, into the PM vote. He explained that the proposal was made due to the uncertainty surrounding caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai’s authority to dissolve the House.