Boonsin wave fires up Gen Z, crushing People's Party momentum

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, the down-to-earth commander sparking nationalism among Gen Z and Gen Alpha

Between 2020 and 2021, the “three-finger protest” spread like wildfire among Thailand’s younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The political climate grew sharper with the rise of progressive activist groups such as Ratsadon, Thalu Wang, Thalu Gas, and Dao Din.

The “three-finger movement” in Thailand emerged after the 2014 military coup, inspired by the Hunger Games salute as a symbol of defiance against authoritarian rule.

It became most prominent during the 2020–2021 youth-led protests, when students and activists, mainly from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, used the gesture to demand democracy, constitutional reform and, in some cases, monarchy reform.

The three raised fingers symbolise freedom, equality and fraternity, and the movement quickly drew international attention as a striking emblem of Thailand’s new generation pushing for political change.

This wave of youth-led political expression propelled the Move Forward Party to rapid growth, culminating in its electoral victory in 2023. The orange (Move Forward Party's colour ) tide sweeping across the country unsettled the conservative establishment, prompting a behind-the-scenes deal between Thaksin Shinawatra and the elite.

Then came the Thai–Cambodian border crisis in 2025, which coincided with the rise of the so-called “Boonsin phenomenon.” Images of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Area, touring schools and universities nationwide as part of daily talk-show-style sessions quickly transformed him into a new influencer idolised by young Thais.