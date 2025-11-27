Rescuing Hat Yai flood crisis: The battle for southern popularity

The Bhumjaithai Party seems to have lost some ground, as Hat Yai falls under the jurisdiction of Narongporn " Mayor Pan" Na Phatthalung, who is part of the "Bhumjaithai " network.

However, in managing the water crisis, Narongporn has faced heavy criticism regarding his on-the-ground handling of the situation. About a week before the flood crisis, he had inspected the water situation and assured that everything was under control.

Yet, when the flood disaster unfolded, spanning from areas in Surat Thani to Nakhon Si Thammarat, there was no visible action from him. Even after receiving "warning signals" from the central authorities, he failed to issue a timely "red flag" alert.

It was only at the last minute that measures were taken, by which time Hat Yai had already been submerged.

This allowed the People’s Party to turn the crisis into an opportunity. Natthaphong quickly flew from Bangkok to assist the residents, accompanied by Pukkamon, who had already arrived on the ground.

They also utilised the party’s IT team, which is part of Natthapong’s "Geek Movement" network, to create a platform and dashboard that collected real-time data from the affected areas.

This swift action in aiding flood victims not only helped those in need but also reinforced the party's image as a "new generation" force, further boosting its popularity.

This also highlighted the repeated management failures of the Bhumjaithai Party, with Natthaphong criticising both the Bhumjaithai Party and Klatham Party for their inadequate handling of the situation.

He pointed out that the efforts of volunteers were not effective due to unclear information on many fronts. Although the government has set up a crisis response centre, there remains confusion over who is in charge of the operation, whether it is the Chief of Defence Forces or Thammanat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

This lack of clarity on command has left both government agencies and volunteers unsure of whose orders to follow when decisions need to be made in the field.

"More importantly," he added, "not only is the government failing to acknowledge its mistakes regarding unclear and inconsistent warnings, but it is also shifting the blame onto the people. The government should focus on boosting morale and offering support to the affected citizens, rather than passing the responsibility onto them."

As the floodwaters subside and recovery begins, the battle for Hat Yai will be a key focus in the upcoming election. Whoever can emerge from the aftermath of this unprecedented flood crisis as the strongest political force will have a significant advantage in securing the region for the next election.

