Anutin's flood crisis failure could cost him the 2026 election as political pressure mounts

The severe flooding crisis in Hat Yai, Songkhla, has become the most critical disaster the area has ever faced, prompting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to invoke special emergency laws to address the situation.
The confidence in Prime Minister Anutin’s government has been heavily impacted, with increasing concerns about the government’s delayed response to the crisis. This has raised questions about whether the government was ill-prepared to handle such a large-scale disaster, especially since the situation continues to worsen.
Critics have directly questioned Anutin, asking if the government’s lack of readiness was the main reason why the flooding has escalated so severely. The slow response is seen as merely patching up problems without addressing the underlying causes.
Concerns have also been raised about the accuracy of weather forecasts and whether timely warnings were issued for people to prepare and evacuate to safer locations, such as government-designated shelters. Had there been earlier warnings about the extreme risk to Hat Yai and surrounding areas, it is believed that many residents would not have been trapped in their homes, suffering substantial losses of property and economic damage.
Had the government communicated early, the situation might not have spiralled out of control. If a comprehensive response had been in place, the flooding might not have caused the destruction seen today. The government has long been aware that flooding in Hat Yai is a recurring issue, and there have been floods in the region for decades, but the scale of this event was unprecedented.
The crisis has come at a time when the government, possibly complacent due to a few quiet years, is perceived to have been unprepared, partly due to expectations of an early election and the prospect of the dissolution of the House of Representatives. Political motives seem to have overshadowed the immediate needs of the disaster response.
When the flood occurred, the effectiveness of the government machinery and its leadership was put to the test, and it became clear that Anutin’s management of the crisis had not been swift enough. The public also criticised the image-focused actions, like the Prime Minister visiting the area and cooking for the public during such a critical time, with many feeling it was a political stunt rather than an effective crisis resolution.
This event could become a major political blow for Anutin, particularly among the flood victims and the wider population. It opens him up to attack in the lead-up to the 2026 elections, with people questioning the government’s ability to manage future crises effectively.
As the 2026 elections approach, the question remains whether Anutin can turn this crisis into an opportunity or whether his government will sink further with it. This situation will be a key test of how the people of the South and the rest of the country view the government’s handling of national issues and communications during times of crisis.