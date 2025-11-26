Anutin's flood crisis failure could cost him the 2026 election as political pressure mounts

The severe flooding crisis in Hat Yai, Songkhla, has become the most critical disaster the area has ever faced, prompting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to invoke special emergency laws to address the situation.

The confidence in Prime Minister Anutin’s government has been heavily impacted, with increasing concerns about the government’s delayed response to the crisis. This has raised questions about whether the government was ill-prepared to handle such a large-scale disaster, especially since the situation continues to worsen.

Critics have directly questioned Anutin, asking if the government’s lack of readiness was the main reason why the flooding has escalated so severely. The slow response is seen as merely patching up problems without addressing the underlying causes.

Concerns have also been raised about the accuracy of weather forecasts and whether timely warnings were issued for people to prepare and evacuate to safer locations, such as government-designated shelters. Had there been earlier warnings about the extreme risk to Hat Yai and surrounding areas, it is believed that many residents would not have been trapped in their homes, suffering substantial losses of property and economic damage.