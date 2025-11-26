Anutin signs decree to centralise ministerial powers under the PM to tackle Hat Yai flood crisis

Anutin stated that the decree, which designates ministerial powers as those of the Prime Minister, was signed in response to the emergency situation in Songkhla Province, as announced on November 25, 2025.

This move is backed by Section 7, Paragraph 2 of the Emergency Decree on Government Administration in Emergency Situations (2005). The Cabinet has approved transferring ministerial powers, including those of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Agriculture, and others, temporarily to the Prime Minister, but only for managing the flood crisis in Hat Yai.

These powers include issuing orders and directing emergency response for disaster relief and public safety under the following 38 laws:

The Foreign Workers Management Act (2017)

The Royal Irrigation Act (1942)

The Cybersecurity Act (2019)

The Aviation Act (1954)

The Public Health Act (1992)

The Arms Control Act (1987)

The Defence Ministry Administration Act (2008)

The Computer Crimes Act (2007)

The Electronic Transactions Act (2001)

The decree also applies to amendments to these laws. Public agencies and officials will continue to use their powers, except when otherwise stated by the Prime Minister, and in alignment with the instructions of the head of the emergency response team.