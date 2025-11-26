CAAT lifts drone flight restrictions to support southern flood rescue efforts, night operations permitted after 6pm

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced an emergency relaxation of rules to allow flood-relief drones to operate after 18.00 hrs, including in restricted and prohibited zones, to support round-the-clock rescue operations under strict safety conditions.

CAAT has issued a special regulation titled: “Permission to operate or launch unmanned aircraft for disaster-relief operations in flood-affected areas in southern Thailand, B.E. 2568”,

effective November 25, 2025, aimed at supporting government agencies involved in search, rescue and humanitarian relief during the widespread southern flooding.

Drones allowed in disaster-declared and restricted zones

Under the announcement, CAAT now permits the operation or release of unmanned aircraft (drones) in southern provinces that have been officially declared flood-disaster zones.



This includes:

strictly prohibited areas

restricted areas

danger zones

within the declared flood-affected region, provided that drone operations are directly supporting disaster-prevention and relief efforts.