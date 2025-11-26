CAAT lifts drone flight restrictions to support southern flood rescue efforts, night operations permitted after 6pm

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced an emergency relaxation of rules to allow flood-relief drones to operate after 18.00 hrs, including in restricted and prohibited zones, to support round-the-clock rescue operations under strict safety conditions.
CAAT has issued a special regulation titled: “Permission to operate or launch unmanned aircraft for disaster-relief operations in flood-affected areas in southern Thailand, B.E. 2568”,
effective November 25, 2025, aimed at supporting government agencies involved in search, rescue and humanitarian relief during the widespread southern flooding.
Drones allowed in disaster-declared and restricted zones
Under the announcement, CAAT now permits the operation or release of unmanned aircraft (drones) in southern provinces that have been officially declared flood-disaster zones.
This includes:
within the declared flood-affected region, provided that drone operations are directly supporting disaster-prevention and relief efforts.
To ensure uninterrupted emergency work, CAAT now permits night-time drone flights after 18.00 hrs, under the following conditions:
Operating near airports
Drone flights within 9 kilometres (5 nautical miles) of any authorised airport inside the disaster zone require prior permission from the airport. Flights may only begin once approval has been granted.
Mandatory reporting after the disaster ends
All authorised operators must report details of their drone operations — including location, dates and times — to CAAT via email at: [email protected] within 30 days after the flood emergency ends.
This data will support CAAT’s oversight of aviation safety and civil-aviation security.
CAAT said the announcement aims to increase the effectiveness of humanitarian operations carried out by government agencies during the emergency, while maintaining strict aviation-safety standards so that rescue missions in the flood-affected areas can proceed rapidly, safely and continuously.