Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

Critical flooding: Hat Yai Nai Bridge submerged

At 06:37 AM, water on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge had risen rapidly, putting vehicles at risk of submersion. This marks a dangerous escalation, and authorities across the country have been alerted to the worsening flood situation.

The area is experiencing extreme flooding, with key rivers, including Bang Nara and Saiburi, rising rapidly above critical levels.

In Hulu Parare, Tanyong Mat subdistrict, residents waded through strong currents to leave their homes, while in Sala Wadi, Laharn subdistrict, many had to use boats to travel through submerged areas, with some families seeking shelter in emergency facilities.

Rescue teams mobilised from Chiang Mai to Hat Yai

To aid Hat Yai’s rescue efforts, the Maejo rescue association and teams from Chiang Mai are travelling across the country with the necessary equipment. As of 08:00 AM, the teams had reached Sampuchak district in Suphanburi and are preparing to enter the “gateway to the South”, aiming to assist with the evacuation of Songkhla residents.

The rescue teams have mobilised critical resources:

Five flat-bottom boats with engines

High-lift trucks to navigate floodwaters

Rescue vehicles ready for deployment

Emergency shelters and relief efforts

25 evacuation centres have been established across Songkhla, currently housing 219 households and 717 people. Authorities are working to provide food and water, with Chiang Mai teams focused on delivering immediate relief.