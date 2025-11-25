Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

• Critical flooding in Hat Yai with water levels rising rapidly on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge, affecting vehicles.
• Chiang Mai’s Maejo rescue teams deployed to assist with evacuations using flat-bottom boats and high-lift trucks.
The flood crisis in Hat Yai, Songkhla escalated early this morning, November 25, 2025, as water levels on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge quickly rose, nearly submerging vehicles. Rescue teams from Chiang Mai’s Maejo rescue association are now en route to Hat Yai with five flat-bottom boats and high-lift trucks to assist with evacuations and deliver drinking water.
At 06:37 AM, water on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge had risen rapidly, putting vehicles at risk of submersion. This marks a dangerous escalation, and authorities across the country have been alerted to the worsening flood situation.
The area is experiencing extreme flooding, with key rivers, including Bang Nara and Saiburi, rising rapidly above critical levels.
In Hulu Parare, Tanyong Mat subdistrict, residents waded through strong currents to leave their homes, while in Sala Wadi, Laharn subdistrict, many had to use boats to travel through submerged areas, with some families seeking shelter in emergency facilities.
To aid Hat Yai’s rescue efforts, the Maejo rescue association and teams from Chiang Mai are travelling across the country with the necessary equipment. As of 08:00 AM, the teams had reached Sampuchak district in Suphanburi and are preparing to enter the “gateway to the South”, aiming to assist with the evacuation of Songkhla residents.
The rescue teams have mobilised critical resources:
25 evacuation centres have been established across Songkhla, currently housing 219 households and 717 people. Authorities are working to provide food and water, with Chiang Mai teams focused on delivering immediate relief.
Residents in Hat Yai can use the Kaitodhatyaii platform to request emergency assistance directly. The platform allows users to:
The platform, created by Chulalongkorn University Computer Science students, is being actively coordinated by local authorities to ensure timely support for flood victims.