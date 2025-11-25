Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

The Hat Yai flood crisis worsens as water levels rise rapidly, submerging the Hat Yai Nai Bridge. Chiang Mai rescue teams deploy flat-bottom boats and high-lift trucks to assist residents

• Critical flooding in Hat Yai with water levels rising rapidly on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge, affecting vehicles.
• Chiang Mai’s Maejo rescue teams deployed to assist with evacuations using flat-bottom boats and high-lift trucks.

The flood crisis in Hat Yai, Songkhla escalated early this morning, November 25, 2025, as water levels on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge quickly rose, nearly submerging vehicles. Rescue teams from Chiang Mai’s Maejo rescue association are now en route to Hat Yai with five flat-bottom boats and high-lift trucks to assist with evacuations and deliver drinking water.

Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

Critical flooding: Hat Yai Nai Bridge submerged

At 06:37 AM, water on the Hat Yai Nai Bridge had risen rapidly, putting vehicles at risk of submersion. This marks a dangerous escalation, and authorities across the country have been alerted to the worsening flood situation.

The area is experiencing extreme flooding, with key rivers, including Bang Nara and Saiburi, rising rapidly above critical levels.

In Hulu Parare, Tanyong Mat subdistrict, residents waded through strong currents to leave their homes, while in Sala Wadi, Laharn subdistrict, many had to use boats to travel through submerged areas, with some families seeking shelter in emergency facilities.

Hat Yai flood crisis deepens as water rises above critical levels on Hat Yai Nai Bridge

Rescue teams mobilised from Chiang Mai to Hat Yai

To aid Hat Yai’s rescue efforts, the Maejo rescue association and teams from Chiang Mai are travelling across the country with the necessary equipment. As of 08:00 AM, the teams had reached Sampuchak district in Suphanburi and are preparing to enter the “gateway to the South”, aiming to assist with the evacuation of Songkhla residents.

The rescue teams have mobilised critical resources:

  • Five flat-bottom boats with engines
  • High-lift trucks to navigate floodwaters
  • Rescue vehicles ready for deployment

Emergency shelters and relief efforts

25 evacuation centres have been established across Songkhla, currently housing 219 households and 717 people. Authorities are working to provide food and water, with Chiang Mai teams focused on delivering immediate relief.

How to request emergency help in Hat Yai

 

Residents in Hat Yai can use the Kaitodhatyaii platform to request emergency assistance directly. The platform allows users to:

  1. Log in at https://kaitodhatyaii.vercel.app/
  2. Pin their location on the map for more precise assistance.
  3. Specify needs (e.g., food, water, medical help).
  4. Receive help from local volunteers or rescue teams.
  5. Remove the pin once assistance is provided.

The platform, created by Chulalongkorn University Computer Science students, is being actively coordinated by local authorities to ensure timely support for flood victims.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy