PM set to declare emergency as Thammanat, Nattapon discuss Hat Yai floods

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich visited the forward command of the Defence Disaster Relief Centre, operated by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, at Wing 56 in Khlong Hoi Khong district, Songkhla, on Tuesday (25 November).
The visit aimed to assess the flooding situation and review support needs, including the deployment of engineering units and special-operation rescue teams assisting affected communities. All efforts are being coordinated in support of the National Water Management Centre for Natural Disaster Emergencies (NWMCE), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompao.
Thammanat later joined a VDO conference alongside Tourism and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Natreeya Taweewong, Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Winaroj Subsongsuk, Royal Irrigation Department Director-General Suriyapol Nuchanong, and Fourth Army Area Commander Lt Gen Norathip Poinok.
They reported to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who chaired the meeting on the southern flood response from the Phakdibodin Building at Government House.
The prime minister noted that conditions in the South had worsened, particularly in Hat Yai district. He stressed that relief efforts were being widely deployed and that authorities were aware of urgent needs in areas still inaccessible. Additional machinery, equipment and personnel would be mobilised as required.
Given the escalating severity, he said it was necessary to elevate the response level and proceed with declaring a state of emergency, instructing the secretary-general of the National Security Council to draft the declaration.