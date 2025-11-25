PM set to declare emergency as Thammanat, Nattapon discuss Hat Yai floods

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich visited the forward command of the Defence Disaster Relief Centre, operated by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, at Wing 56 in Khlong Hoi Khong district, Songkhla, on Tuesday (25 November).

The visit aimed to assess the flooding situation and review support needs, including the deployment of engineering units and special-operation rescue teams assisting affected communities. All efforts are being coordinated in support of the National Water Management Centre for Natural Disaster Emergencies (NWMCE), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompao.