Pornpawee reverses decision, to compete in SEA Games after talks with Thammanat

Thailand’s top badminton player Pornpawee “Mew” Chochuwong, ranked No. 6 in the world, has decided to rejoin the national team for the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand will host, after holding talks with Capt Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who also chairs the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) board.

On October 27, Pornpawee had submitted a formal resignation from the competition, citing dissatisfaction with the Badminton Association of Thailand’s (BAT) management and what she described as unfair treatment.

Her decision stemmed mainly from incomplete allowances, deductions, and a lack of concern from certain officials in the sports development division, which she said left her deeply disappointed and demoralised. She also revealed she had been covering most of her training and travel expenses personally, with little support from the association.

After the discussion, Thammanat instructed SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee to form a special committee to investigate all sports associations facing management issues, not just the badminton federation. The committee, he said, must ensure transparency and uncover the facts behind athletes’ complaints.

“The root of the problem lies in internal management within associations and clubs,” Thammanat said, stressing that many athletes have faced difficulties with associations that operate like private clubs.

He added that he would soon appoint another special panel to receive complaints from athletes across all sports, aiming to reform Thailand’s sports governance system.