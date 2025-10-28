Pornpawee reverses decision, to compete in SEA Games after talks with Thammanat

Thailand’s top badminton player Pornpawee “Mew” Chochuwong, ranked No. 6 in the world, has decided to rejoin the national team for the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand will host, after holding talks with Capt Thammanat Prompao, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who also chairs the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) board.
On October 27, Pornpawee had submitted a formal resignation from the competition, citing dissatisfaction with the Badminton Association of Thailand’s (BAT) management and what she described as unfair treatment.
Her decision stemmed mainly from incomplete allowances, deductions, and a lack of concern from certain officials in the sports development division, which she said left her deeply disappointed and demoralised. She also revealed she had been covering most of her training and travel expenses personally, with little support from the association.
After the discussion, Thammanat instructed SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee to form a special committee to investigate all sports associations facing management issues, not just the badminton federation. The committee, he said, must ensure transparency and uncover the facts behind athletes’ complaints.
“The root of the problem lies in internal management within associations and clubs,” Thammanat said, stressing that many athletes have faced difficulties with associations that operate like private clubs.
He added that he would soon appoint another special panel to receive complaints from athletes across all sports, aiming to reform Thailand’s sports governance system.
Following the meeting, Pornpawee said she was ready to compete for Thailand once again.
“I’m happy to represent the nation. My teammates and I are ready to give our best for the team,” she said, expressing hope that Thammanat’s intervention would lead to reforms that support younger athletes in the future.
SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee confirmed that the matter would be resolved quickly, with the short-term priority being cooperation between the association and Pornpawee to ensure her participation in the SEA Games.
He added that the SAT, as registrar of all national sports associations, had been tasked with investigating administrative problems not only in badminton but also in other sports — including the national shooting team, which recently saw several athletes withdraw over similar issues.
“Fact-finding committees will be established to ensure transparency and fairness across all federations,” Kongsak said, calling this a necessary step toward restoring confidence in Thai sport.