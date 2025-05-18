Kunlavut, Pornpawee eye glory at Thailand Open finals

Top-seeded Kunlavut, last year’s champion, showed no mercy against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, cruising to a 21-10, 21-12 win in a clash of world-class talent. Reflecting on the match, Kunlavut said, “We’ve practised together many times, so we know each other’s game and can read shots well. In the end, it came down to who could stay focused and patient.” He aims to become the first Thai man to win this tournament twice.

However, a tough challenge awaits in the final against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who battled past China’s Lu Guangzu in three games, 18-21, 21-13, 21-16.

Kunlavut trails Antonsen 1-6 in their head-to-head meetings but remains confident: “I’ll give it everything I’ve got in the final — this is a home tournament, and it’s been so much fun playing in front of our amazing fans. Honestly, I felt a bit physically drained after that tough second-round match against Angus Ng Ka Long, but there’s just one more match to go, and I’m determined to leave it all on the court.”