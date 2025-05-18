Kunlavut, Pornpawee eye glory at Thailand Open finals

With roaring fans behind them at Nimibutr National Stadium, both stars carry the hopes of a nation eager to see their champions lift the coveted titles.
World No. 2 Kunlavut and No. 6 Pornpawee advanced to the finals on Saturday with commanding semifinal victories at this prestigious BWF World Tour Super 500 event.
Top-seeded Kunlavut, last year’s champion, showed no mercy against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, cruising to a 21-10, 21-12 win in a clash of world-class talent. Reflecting on the match, Kunlavut said, “We’ve practised together many times, so we know each other’s game and can read shots well. In the end, it came down to who could stay focused and patient.” He aims to become the first Thai man to win this tournament twice.
However, a tough challenge awaits in the final against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who battled past China’s Lu Guangzu in three games, 18-21, 21-13, 21-16.
Kunlavut trails Antonsen 1-6 in their head-to-head meetings but remains confident: “I’ll give it everything I’ve got in the final — this is a home tournament, and it’s been so much fun playing in front of our amazing fans. Honestly, I felt a bit physically drained after that tough second-round match against Angus Ng Ka Long, but there’s just one more match to go, and I’m determined to leave it all on the court.”
In the women’s singles, top seed Pornpawee defeated fellow Thai and defending champion Supanida Katethong 21-9, 21-18 in a one-sided semifinal. After a dominant first game, she held her nerve as Supanida made a late surge. Pornpawee will face China’s Chen Yufei in the final, who narrowly overcame Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki 21-11, 23-21. Despite a daunting record—losing 13 of 14 previous encounters to the 2020 Olympic gold medalist—Pornpawee is ready for the challenge.
Thailand’s men’s doubles hopes ended in the semifinals as fifth-seeded pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren fell 17-21, 13-21 to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the world No. 5 duo. Despite strong home support, the Malaysian pair proved too strong.
Elsewhere, Denmark’s William Kryger Boe and Christian Faust Kjær, ranked 75th, stunned top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 21-13, 21-12 in men’s doubles. In women’s doubles, top-seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan defeated Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara 21-18, 21-12, while Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Lee Yu-rim overcame Taiwan’s Hsu Ya-ching and Sung Yu-hsuan 21-17, 21-19.
The finals of the Toyota Thailand Open 2025 take place today, Sunday, May 18, starting at 12:00 PM. Fans can catch the action live at Nimibutr Stadium or watch via True Sport 7 (Channel 686).