Pornpawee withdraws from SEA Games 2025, citing unfair treatment

Frustration over unfair treatment

Pornpawee explained that her decision followed years of frustration with certain officials within the association.

“I’ve been uncomfortable with several incidents, especially with some in the sports development division. Their actions have been unfair to athletes and have caused me deep disappointment and discouragement,” she said.

She added that she had endured the situation for years but did not want younger athletes to go through the same experience.

Pornpawee said she had made great sacrifices to represent Thailand, including withdrawing from the Australia Open 500 and a league in China to focus on SEA Games preparation. However, she was forced to cover most of her training and travel expenses herself, with little to no financial support from the BAT.

She stressed that her withdrawal had nothing to do with the reduced SEA Games allowance, which had previously sparked controversy involving fellow stars Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn and Ratchanok “May” Intanon, whose stipends were reportedly cut to 6,000 baht.

Instead, she cited a lack of communication and concern from the association, including the failure to inform athletes when they could reschedule their mandatory fitness tests for the SEA Games programme.

Her coach, Pakkawat Vilailak, confirmed that Pornpawee’s grievances were not directed at the SAT or other sports agencies, but specifically at the badminton association’s preparation process.

He called on the BAT to take responsibility and provide compensation for training equipment and personal expenses that athletes had been forced to shoulder themselves.