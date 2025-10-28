Pornpawee withdraws from SEA Games 2025, citing unfair treatment

Thailand’s top women’s singles badminton player, Pornpawee “Mew” Chochuwong, ranked world No.6, has announced her withdrawal from the 33rd SEA Games, citing dissatisfaction with the Badminton Association of Thailand’s (BAT) management and what she described as unfair treatment.
Pornpawee submitted a formal letter to the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Badminton Association of Thailand, requesting to withdraw from the tournament, which will be hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025. She said the decision stemmed from poor management and inadequate support during training.
The letter was received by Udomsak Chuenkrut, secretary-general of the BAT, and Thanach Assawanapakas, a board member and public relations officer of the association.
“We have accepted her request in good faith. Honestly, we do not want her to withdraw, as Mew is a beloved player among Thai fans,” Udomsak said.
He added that the association would urgently consult the BAT president and relevant agencies to find a quick resolution. “The association is open to dialogue with the athlete. Players of her calibre—our superstars and top representatives—deserve the best possible care and support,” he said.
Thailand’s women’s badminton team has won six consecutive SEA Games titles, but this year faces tough competition from Malaysia and Indonesia, who are both sending their full-strength squads to challenge the reigning champions.
Frustration over unfair treatment
Pornpawee explained that her decision followed years of frustration with certain officials within the association.
“I’ve been uncomfortable with several incidents, especially with some in the sports development division. Their actions have been unfair to athletes and have caused me deep disappointment and discouragement,” she said.
She added that she had endured the situation for years but did not want younger athletes to go through the same experience.
Pornpawee said she had made great sacrifices to represent Thailand, including withdrawing from the Australia Open 500 and a league in China to focus on SEA Games preparation. However, she was forced to cover most of her training and travel expenses herself, with little to no financial support from the BAT.
She stressed that her withdrawal had nothing to do with the reduced SEA Games allowance, which had previously sparked controversy involving fellow stars Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn and Ratchanok “May” Intanon, whose stipends were reportedly cut to 6,000 baht.
Instead, she cited a lack of communication and concern from the association, including the failure to inform athletes when they could reschedule their mandatory fitness tests for the SEA Games programme.
Her coach, Pakkawat Vilailak, confirmed that Pornpawee’s grievances were not directed at the SAT or other sports agencies, but specifically at the badminton association’s preparation process.
He called on the BAT to take responsibility and provide compensation for training equipment and personal expenses that athletes had been forced to shoulder themselves.