Tragic loss: two soldiers killed defending Prasat Ta Kwai area

Surin, December 17, 2025 – The 2nd Army has announced the tragic loss of two Thai soldiers who died while defending the Prasat Ta Kwai area in a military confrontation on the evening of December 16, 2025. The clash occurred as Cambodian forces attempted to seize the area, but Thai soldiers successfully countered the attack and defended their position, which is strategically vital for maintaining security in the region.
The confrontation took place at the Prasat Ta Kwai site, located between Hill 350 and Hill 225 in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin. The Thai military has been continuously reinforcing security in the area, following strict defensive protocols to maintain control over vital strategic routes. Despite ongoing clashes and intermittent artillery fire, Thai forces have been successfully holding their ground, aiming to prevent further advances from the enemy.
The two soldiers who lost their lives in the operation have been identified as Sergeant Major Samreng Klangprakorn and Private Phanuphat Saorsa. The 2nd Army expressed deep condolences for their loss, praising their bravery and dedication to their duty.
The operation is ongoing, with Thai forces closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area and personnel. The 2nd Army has pledged to fully support the families of the fallen soldiers, providing necessary welfare and benefits. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.
The 2nd Army urges the media and the public to rely on official sources for information, as military operations in the area are still ongoing.