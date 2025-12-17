Tragic loss: two soldiers killed defending Prasat Ta Kwai area

Surin, December 17, 2025 – The 2nd Army has announced the tragic loss of two Thai soldiers who died while defending the Prasat Ta Kwai area in a military confrontation on the evening of December 16, 2025. The clash occurred as Cambodian forces attempted to seize the area, but Thai soldiers successfully countered the attack and defended their position, which is strategically vital for maintaining security in the region.

The confrontation took place at the Prasat Ta Kwai site, located between Hill 350 and Hill 225 in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin. The Thai military has been continuously reinforcing security in the area, following strict defensive protocols to maintain control over vital strategic routes. Despite ongoing clashes and intermittent artillery fire, Thai forces have been successfully holding their ground, aiming to prevent further advances from the enemy.