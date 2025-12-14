Second Army hits Cambodian command post near Prasat Ta Kwai

The Second Army Area Operations Centre issued its daily situation update along the Thai–Cambodian border on Sunday, December 14, at 9am.

It said the situation has remained tense since 6pm on Saturday, with clashes continuing throughout the night into Sunday morning. Cambodian forces reportedly escalated their use of force by reinforcing artillery positions and deploying BM-21 rocket systems in several areas, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and first-person view (FPV) drones were repeatedly detected.

Thai forces responded proactively in line with operational plans, focusing on degrading Cambodian military capabilities at key points. The centre said the situation remained under control and most Thai personnel were safe.