Second Army hits Cambodian command post near Prasat Ta Kwai

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

Second Army Area says border fighting remains tense, with Cambodia stepping up attacks in four areas using artillery, BM-21 rockets and drones.

The Second Army Area Operations Centre issued its daily situation update along the Thai–Cambodian border on Sunday, December 14, at 9am.

It said the situation has remained tense since 6pm on Saturday, with clashes continuing throughout the night into Sunday morning. Cambodian forces reportedly escalated their use of force by reinforcing artillery positions and deploying BM-21 rocket systems in several areas, while unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and first-person view (FPV) drones were repeatedly detected.

Thai forces responded proactively in line with operational plans, focusing on degrading Cambodian military capabilities at key points. The centre said the situation remained under control and most Thai personnel were safe.

Key developments were reported as follows:

  • Chong Khan Ma, Phra Wihan and Ta Maria, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: Cambodian reinforcements were detected. Cambodian forces fired support weapons, including mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets. Thai forces returned artillery fire on targets and destroyed one Cambodian truck.
     
  • Chong Khana, Kap Choeng district, Surin: Cambodian forces attacked using mortars, artillery, BM-21 rockets, and drones—both bomb-dropping types and FPV. Thai forces reinforced security in the area and continued operations under the plan.
     
  • Prasat Ta Kwai, Kap Choeng district, Surin: Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions with mortars. Thai forces returned fire and used an automatic grenade launcher (AGL) to strike the Cambodian Company 1 command post, Battalion 444. The centre said the strike caused severe damage to a Cambodian ammunition depot. No damage was reported on the Thai side and personnel were safe.
     
  • Prasat Ta Muen, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: Cambodian forces used snipers, artillery and BM-21 rockets to fire into Thai-held areas. Thai forces maintained pressure across deployed positions and responded as the situation required.

The Second Army Area said it is closely monitoring developments and will continue to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and public safety to the fullest extent, while urging the public to rely on official information and to maintain confidence in security personnel carrying out their duties.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy