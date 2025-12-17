Hun Sen denies presence of foreign mercenaries

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has denied recent reports by Thai media claiming the involvement of foreign mercenaries, including Russians, in the ongoing border conflict with Thailand.

In a Facebook post, Hun Sen reaffirmed that Cambodia has never had foreign soldiers or mercenaries involved in its military operations, stating that the country’s dignity is intact and it has no foreign military presence. He also clarified that although Cambodia has previously hosted foreign troops for peacekeeping missions, there are no foreign military personnel operating in Cambodia currently.