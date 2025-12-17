Hun Sen denies presence of foreign mercenaries

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has denied recent reports by Thai media claiming the involvement of foreign mercenaries, including Russians, in the ongoing border conflict with Thailand.
In a Facebook post, Hun Sen reaffirmed that Cambodia has never had foreign soldiers or mercenaries involved in its military operations, stating that the country’s dignity is intact and it has no foreign military presence. He also clarified that although Cambodia has previously hosted foreign troops for peacekeeping missions, there are no foreign military personnel operating in Cambodia currently.
The statement comes in response to ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, which began on December 7, 2025, and have persisted for ten days. The Thai media had previously reported that foreign soldiers, including Russians, were allegedly involved in the fighting.
Hun Sen firmly rejected these claims, insisting that no foreign soldiers, advisers, or mercenaries were involved in the battle. He emphasized that Cambodia only accepts foreign nationals who are involved in non-military sectors, such as tourism or business, and reiterated that no foreign troops are stationed in the country.