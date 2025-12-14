Hun Sen, Hun Manet fuelling border tensions for succession, says Thai general

The difference is clearest when we look at two major “military operations” associated with him:

A profile-building war (Khao Phra Wihan, 2008–2011)

Do you remember the Thai–Cambodian border dispute over Preah Vihear Temple? Looking back, it felt more like an “apprenticeship” than anything else.

At the time, Hun Manet — Hun Sen’s eldest son — had just graduated from West Point. He had the degree, but lacked the “jungle warrior” experience recognised by Cambodia’s older generation of generals.

Hun Sen used the border clashes as a stage to introduce his son as a “defender of the nation”.

Even though they lost militarily, the confrontation was not truly about seizing territory — it was about “building a résumé” to pave the way for Manet’s rise to a senior military command, ensuring the gun barrels would remain firmly in the hands of the Hun family.