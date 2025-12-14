RTA insists no ceasefire plan as Cambodia remains hostile, spokesman says

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) said on Sunday (December 14, 2025) it has no plans to implement a ceasefire in the border clashes with Cambodia, saying the neighbouring country has continued attacks against Thai troops and civilians.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the RTA spokesman, said Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodtook has instructed forces to continue operations to neutralise Cambodian forces or push them back from the Thai border to ensure public safety.
Winthai was responding to a Facebook post by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday, which claimed Thailand and Cambodia would begin enforcing a ceasefire at 10pm.
He told a press briefing on Sunday that the RTA had never discussed a ceasefire plan and has no measures in place to enforce one at this time.
Winthai said Cambodian forces have continued attacking Thai border areas with BM-21 rockets, grenade launchers and suicide drones, adding that Cambodian troops remain a national security threat and pose danger to people in border areas.
“Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, has been closely monitoring the situation and issuing operational guidance. He confirmed that there have been no changes to orders governing units in the combat area. Units responsible along the entire border have been instructed to continue operations in line with the established plan, integrating efforts with the other services and relevant agencies to the fullest extent,” Winthai said.
He added that the Army chief has instructed the First and Second Army Areas to emphasise safety for personnel and to conduct operations with caution.
Winthai said the main objectives remain to push back and degrade Cambodia’s military capability—both manpower and equipment, including supporting elements affecting Thailand directly or indirectly—while reaffirming that the RTA will strike only military targets that impact Thailand. He added that the Army will also re-establish control over areas previously subject to encroachment on Thai sovereignty and strengthen security to support future operations.
Winthai said the commander-in-chief has ordered Army units to provide comprehensive support for wounded personnel and for families of those killed, including medical care, entitlements and welfare, as well as assistance for family visits and religious rites.
He added that senior commanders have been assigned to attend funerals and lead ceremonies to honour the fallen with full military honours, while providing support and encouragement to families.
Winthai said Army operations will continue until Cambodia ends what Thailand describes as hostile actions and stops attacks on Thai troops and civilians in border areas.
He added that the public can be confident that Army personnel and equipment remain in place to sustain operations and respond under rules of engagement, in line with the operational plan and international standards, to safeguard Thailand’s independence and protect public safety.