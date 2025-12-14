RTA insists no ceasefire plan as Cambodia remains hostile, spokesman says

Operational objectives and rules of engagement

He added that the Army chief has instructed the First and Second Army Areas to emphasise safety for personnel and to conduct operations with caution.

Winthai said the main objectives remain to push back and degrade Cambodia’s military capability—both manpower and equipment, including supporting elements affecting Thailand directly or indirectly—while reaffirming that the RTA will strike only military targets that impact Thailand. He added that the Army will also re-establish control over areas previously subject to encroachment on Thai sovereignty and strengthen security to support future operations.

Care for injured troops and families

Winthai said the commander-in-chief has ordered Army units to provide comprehensive support for wounded personnel and for families of those killed, including medical care, entitlements and welfare, as well as assistance for family visits and religious rites.

He added that senior commanders have been assigned to attend funerals and lead ceremonies to honour the fallen with full military honours, while providing support and encouragement to families.

Operations to continue until hostile actions end

Winthai said Army operations will continue until Cambodia ends what Thailand describes as hostile actions and stops attacks on Thai troops and civilians in border areas.

He added that the public can be confident that Army personnel and equipment remain in place to sustain operations and respond under rules of engagement, in line with the operational plan and international standards, to safeguard Thailand’s independence and protect public safety.

