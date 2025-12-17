EC insists on election date of February 8, regardless of border clashes intensifying

The secretary-general of the Election Commission’s Office insisted on Wednesday that the EC can manage elections in provinces bordering Cambodia despite ongoing clashes, meaning the election will not be postponed from its scheduled date of February 8.

EC Office Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said elections in provinces bordering Cambodia could still proceed, even though around 400,000 people have been evacuated to shelters.

Sawaeng mentioned that he could not yet provide details on how polling stations would be organized for evacuees, as the EC had yet to consider the impact of martial law declared in the provinces and other security measures.