Kunlavut Becomes Thailand’s First World No.1 in Men’s Badminton

History is on the brink of being written at the men’s singles semi-final, as Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn—ranked world No. 2—overcame Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi, world No. 19, in straight games (21-11, 25-23) to book his place in the 2025 Singapore Open final.
By advancing to the final of this BWF World Tour Super 750 event, Kunlavut is set to ascend to world No. 1, which would make him the first Thai man’s singles player ever to do so.
He’ll become only the fourth Thai shuttler to hold the top spot, after Ratchanok Intanon in 2016 and, in mixed doubles, the pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in 2021.
In attendance for this match was Khunying Patama Leesawadtrakul—IOC Member and President of the Badminton World Federation—who came to watch and lend her support to Kunlavut.
Kunlavut was born on July 16, 2001, in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and quickly emerged as one of the country’s most promising young shuttlers. He first attracted international attention by winning the BWF World Junior Championships three years in a row (2017–2019), becoming only the second player ever to claim that crown three times.
He won the gold medals at the 2023 World Championships and 2025 Asian Championships, as well as a silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.
He is nicknamed the "Three-Game God" because his defensive style generally requires him to play three games long and is likely to win in the end due to the opponent's stamina loss.