Kunlavut Becomes Thailand’s First World No.1 in Men’s Badminton

History is on the brink of being written at the men’s singles semi-final, as Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn—ranked world No. 2—overcame Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi, world No. 19, in straight games (21-11, 25-23) to book his place in the 2025 Singapore Open final.

By advancing to the final of this BWF World Tour Super 750 event, Kunlavut is set to ascend to world No. 1, which would make him the first Thai man’s singles player ever to do so.

He’ll become only the fourth Thai shuttler to hold the top spot, after Ratchanok Intanon in 2016 and, in mixed doubles, the pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in 2021.