Kunlavut claims second Thailand Open crown, Thai fans rejoice

“Looking at the previous results, I had lost to him most of the time. So I went into the court without pressure, trying to learn from him. Honestly, it was the fans who kept me going. If this were another tournament, I might have been done already,” added the Thai star.

Kunlavut has now won three titles in 2025, including the Indonesia Masters in January and the Asian Championships in China last month. With six BWF World Tour titles under his belt, he’s hungry for more.

“I want my fourth, fifth, and seventh titles to keep coming. There are still aspects of my game I need to improve if I want to win more,” he said. He now plans to take a one-week break before heading into the Super 750 and 1000 events in Singapore and Indonesia.