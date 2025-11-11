Bound by power: Anutin and Thammanat can’t quit each other

As pressure mounts on the government over issues of grey capital and online scam networks, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has found himself under heavy political fire, much like Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao, who is facing fierce attacks from the People's Party.

The People’s Party is pressuring Anutin to remove Thammanat from his post to improve the government’s public image and restore credibility. Yet Anutin, fully aware that his party holds only a minority share of parliamentary seats, remains cautious, torn between public perception and political stability. As one insider put it, “He knows that without Thammanat, he won’t survive.”

Political observers are now asking whether the People's Party’s campaign against Thammanat has been secretly fuelled by members within the coalition itself, aiming to divert public criticism away from the prime minister and Bhumjaithai.

After all, Thammanat’s Klatham Party and the Bhumjaithai are direct electoral rivals in several provinces.

For example, in Phetchabun, for instance, veteran politician Santi Promphat, who defected from Palang Pracharath to join Bhumjaithai along with his MPs and local networks led by provincial chief Akkaradet Thongjaisod, faces a rift. Jakrat Phuachuai, the MP for Constituency 2, recently broke ranks with Santi and is expected to align himself with Klatham as part of a campaign to expand its influence in the province.