META launches new Facebook feature to help flood victims in Songkhla and Satun

• META activates new disaster response feature on Facebook, launching Safety Check and Crisis Response to assist with flooding in Songkhla and Satun.

• Users in affected areas can click “Mark yourself safe” or check their friends’ status easily.

• Users can search for help or offer assistance via the "Request or offer help" tab on the crisis page.

In response to the ongoing flooding crisis in the southern provinces, META, the provider of the Facebook platform, has officially launched the Safety Check feature and the Crisis Response page to support affected communities.

These features are designed to serve as a central hub for information, connecting communities and facilitating aid efforts for flood victims in Songkhla and Satun.