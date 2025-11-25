META launches new Facebook feature to help flood victims in Songkhla and Satun

• META activates new disaster response feature on Facebook, launching Safety Check and Crisis Response to assist with flooding in Songkhla and Satun.
• Users in affected areas can click “Mark yourself safe” or check their friends’ status easily.
• Users can search for help or offer assistance via the "Request or offer help" tab on the crisis page.
In response to the ongoing flooding crisis in the southern provinces, META, the provider of the Facebook platform, has officially launched the Safety Check feature and the Crisis Response page to support affected communities.
These features are designed to serve as a central hub for information, connecting communities and facilitating aid efforts for flood victims in Songkhla and Satun.
The system is specifically designed to assist during disaster events. Users in affected areas, where flooding has been detected, will receive alerts to mark their safety status:
General users and those seeking to check information can access the feature with the following steps:
In addition to confirming safety, the Crisis Response page for the Songkhla and Satun floods also allows users to access the Request or offer help feature via the Home tab.
This feature enables flood victims to post requests for essential assistance, while allowing nearby users who wish to help to track the situation and coordinate timely aid.
With the implementation of this technology, it is expected that information sharing and aid distribution in affected crisis areas will be significantly more effective.