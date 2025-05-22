Meta highlights AI’s role in marketing and personalisation

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director for Facebook Thailand, shared the view that AI continues to offer new ways for businesses in Thailand and globally to maximise growth and return on investment (ROI) — from overall optimisation to creating advertising campaigns and business messaging reaching large audiences.
A recent report by Meta in partnership with Deloitte, titled “AI for Business: APAC Trends in AI-Platform Adoption”, found that 77% of Thai businesses have already adopted AI technology in their operations, whether in customer communications (69%) or acquiring new customers (51%).
Meta expressed confidence in AI’s potential to help businesses of all sizes in Thailand enhance customer service, improve operations, and significantly boost ROI.
“Businesses will be able to attract consumers and increase conversion opportunities more easily through efficient and automated processes, saving time and resources,” Prae explained.
Meta highlights notable AI trends to watch for in 2025:
Thailand is one of the countries where Meta prioritises the continuous rollout of its latest AI tools and solutions, aligned with its vision to create more personalised AI experiences.
Recently, Meta launched the Meta AI application in Thailand — a standalone AI app separate from other Meta platforms, built on Meta’s latest industry-leading open-source Large Language Model (LLM).
Meta AI is now seamlessly integrated across WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta apps, ensuring users can access AI assistance anytime, anywhere. The application has gained popularity over other virtual assistants, recording over 1 billion monthly active users in the first quarter of 2025.
Meta’s vision is to continuously develop personalised AI experiences, ready to revolutionise how people plan their lives and acquire knowledge. Soon, Meta AI will help users plan trips more easily by creating personalised travel itineraries based on preferences, budget, and interests, simply by providing basic information.
Furthermore, Meta AI will offer summarisation capabilities, condensing lengthy articles and documents into easy-to-understand formats quickly. This feature will be invaluable for staying updated in a fast-changing world, allowing users to grasp key points from news articles, research papers, or even long social media threads — all within the familiar Meta platform ecosystem.