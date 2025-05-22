Meta highlights AI’s role in marketing and personalisation

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now become a primary force driving marketing efficiency and delivering personalised customer experiences worldwide, tech company Meta stated.

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director for Facebook Thailand, shared the view that AI continues to offer new ways for businesses in Thailand and globally to maximise growth and return on investment (ROI) — from overall optimisation to creating advertising campaigns and business messaging reaching large audiences.

A recent report by Meta in partnership with Deloitte, titled “AI for Business: APAC Trends in AI-Platform Adoption”, found that 77% of Thai businesses have already adopted AI technology in their operations, whether in customer communications (69%) or acquiring new customers (51%). 

Meta expressed confidence in AI’s potential to help businesses of all sizes in Thailand enhance customer service, improve operations, and significantly boost ROI.

“Businesses will be able to attract consumers and increase conversion opportunities more easily through efficient and automated processes, saving time and resources,” Prae explained.

Meta highlights AI’s role in marketing and personalisation

Meta highlights notable AI trends to watch for in 2025:

  • Wider connectivity: Meta’s AI investments are transforming how businesses connect with over 3.4 billion daily users across Meta platforms, as well as how those users connect with each other. Currently, 50% of content on Instagram is AI-recommended.
     
  • Smarter marketing: With Meta’s growing suite of AI-powered tools, marketers and brands can more easily create diverse content, write ad copy, and promote sales via Meta’s messaging apps. In the past quarter, the number of advertisers using AI creative tools increased by 30%.
     
  • Campaign optimisation: AI now enables marketers and brands to maximise audience reach by optimising campaigns in real time and matching ads with those most likely to engage.
     
  • More cost-effective conversions: Product videos from catalogs and partner ads have improved audience targeting and engagement outcomes, leading to a 20% increase in conversions and a 19% reduction in cost per acquisition. Additionally, conversions from ads on Facebook Reels grew by 5% last quarter.
     
  • Content creation: Meta’s advanced generative AI tools enhance time, resource efficiency, and outcomes by producing varied content and easily adapting ads to suit audience interests.

Thailand: a key market for AI innovation

Thailand is one of the countries where Meta prioritises the continuous rollout of its latest AI tools and solutions, aligned with its vision to create more personalised AI experiences.

Recently, Meta launched the Meta AI application in Thailand — a standalone AI app separate from other Meta platforms, built on Meta’s latest industry-leading open-source Large Language Model (LLM).

Meta AI is now seamlessly integrated across WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta apps, ensuring users can access AI assistance anytime, anywhere. The application has gained popularity over other virtual assistants, recording over 1 billion monthly active users in the first quarter of 2025.

Meta’s vision is to continuously develop personalised AI experiences, ready to revolutionise how people plan their lives and acquire knowledge. Soon, Meta AI will help users plan trips more easily by creating personalised travel itineraries based on preferences, budget, and interests, simply by providing basic information.

Furthermore, Meta AI will offer summarisation capabilities, condensing lengthy articles and documents into easy-to-understand formats quickly. This feature will be invaluable for staying updated in a fast-changing world, allowing users to grasp key points from news articles, research papers, or even long social media threads — all within the familiar Meta platform ecosystem.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy