Meta highlights AI’s role in marketing and personalisation

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director for Facebook Thailand, shared the view that AI continues to offer new ways for businesses in Thailand and globally to maximise growth and return on investment (ROI) — from overall optimisation to creating advertising campaigns and business messaging reaching large audiences.

A recent report by Meta in partnership with Deloitte, titled “AI for Business: APAC Trends in AI-Platform Adoption”, found that 77% of Thai businesses have already adopted AI technology in their operations, whether in customer communications (69%) or acquiring new customers (51%).

Meta expressed confidence in AI’s potential to help businesses of all sizes in Thailand enhance customer service, improve operations, and significantly boost ROI.

“Businesses will be able to attract consumers and increase conversion opportunities more easily through efficient and automated processes, saving time and resources,” Prae explained.