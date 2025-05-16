Bangkok Taps Google\'s AI to Untangle Traffic Gridlock

Bangkok is teaming up with Google to deploy artificial intelligence in a bid to ease its notorious traffic congestion.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced its collaboration on Google's 'Project Green Light', an initiative leveraging AI to make traffic light timings more efficient at the city's most snarled-up junctions.
The hope is that smoother traffic flow will also lead to a welcome reduction in roadside emissions.
The project harnesses the power of AI and travel pattern data gleaned from Google Maps to analyse traffic behaviour. This analysis then informs recommendations for tweaking the timing of traffic signals to achieve maximum efficiency and keep vehicles moving.
The ultimate aim is to improve traffic flow, cutting down on the stop-start misery for drivers and, crucially, reducing the amount of greenhouse gases pumped out by idling vehicles.
By minimising unnecessary halts and easing the frustrating crawl of stop-and-go traffic, this initiative represents another step towards a more effective and environmentally sound approach to managing Bangkok's roads.
Since the pilot scheme of Project Green Light got underway in February 2025, the BMA has been implementing the AI-driven signal timing suggestions at key intersections across the Thai capital.
Bangkok is one of just 18 cities worldwide selected to participate in this pioneering project, marking a significant stride towards smarter and more effective traffic management in a major urban centre.
Saranee Boonritthongchai, Google Thailand's Country Marketing Manager, commented, "Project Green Light allows us to harness the power of AI to enhance the quality of life for people in cities globally by facilitating smoother traffic movement and lowering roadside pollution."
Early results from implementations around the world have demonstrated Project Green Light's potential to cut down on road stops by as much as 30% and reduce emissions by 10%, with over 55 million car journeys a month using our system.
"We are delighted with the initial outcomes from the pilot in Bangkok and are looking forward to working closely with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration team to extend this project to more junctions," Saranee stated.
Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, stated, "The BMA is now seriously implementing AI technology to tackle traffic problems. Furthermore, we have established an AI steering committee to ensure AI is used effectively and enhances our operational efficiency."
BMA Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon added that the BMA is very pleased to be collaborating with Google on the implementation of Project Green Light.
"By utilising map data and AI technology to analyse the travel patterns of our citizens, we can adjust traffic light cycles to better reflect the actual traffic conditions at each junction, which will significantly help in reducing congestion. Currently, many junctions in Bangkok still operate on a fixed-time signal system with pre-set durations," he said.
Furthermore, he noted that this project will help BMA analyses whether to shorten or lengthen green and red light times to respond to the volume of vehicles and delays at different times, thereby improving traffic flow.
"We are proud that Bangkok is one of 18 cities worldwide to be part of this initiative," Wisanu stated.
Over the past three months, Project Green Light has been analysing traffic at hundreds of signalised intersections across Bangkok.
Using AI and vehicle travel trend data from Google Maps, the system proposes recommendations to optimise traffic light timings and the movement of traffic on the roads.
Traffic engineers within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration then assess each suggestion, taking into account safety, practical feasibility, and the potential impact before implementation.
Once a recommendation is put into action, Project Green Light measures its effect on traffic patterns, providing this analysis to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to inform any necessary future adjustments.