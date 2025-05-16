Bangkok Taps Google\'s AI to Untangle Traffic Gridlock

Bangkok is teaming up with Google to deploy artificial intelligence in a bid to ease its notorious traffic congestion.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced its collaboration on Google's 'Project Green Light', an initiative leveraging AI to make traffic light timings more efficient at the city's most snarled-up junctions.

The hope is that smoother traffic flow will also lead to a welcome reduction in roadside emissions.

The project harnesses the power of AI and travel pattern data gleaned from Google Maps to analyse traffic behaviour. This analysis then informs recommendations for tweaking the timing of traffic signals to achieve maximum efficiency and keep vehicles moving.

The ultimate aim is to improve traffic flow, cutting down on the stop-start misery for drivers and, crucially, reducing the amount of greenhouse gases pumped out by idling vehicles.

By minimising unnecessary halts and easing the frustrating crawl of stop-and-go traffic, this initiative represents another step towards a more effective and environmentally sound approach to managing Bangkok's roads.

Since the pilot scheme of Project Green Light got underway in February 2025, the BMA has been implementing the AI-driven signal timing suggestions at key intersections across the Thai capital.

