Bangkok Governor Chadchart Marks Three Years in Office with Ambitious Plans for the City\'s Future

Marking his third anniversary, Bangkok Governor Chadchart presented his "9 ด้าน 9 ดี" (9 Aspects, 9 Improvements) policy, emphasising the integration of technology and collaborative efforts to propel Bangkok towards a brighter future.

At a press conference held at Bangkok City Hall, Governor Chadchart, alongside his team of Deputy Governors, reiterated his commitment to building trust between the government, private sector, and the public.

He stressed the importance of knowledge, technology, transparency, and empathy as cornerstones of his administration.

"The heart of our work is building mutual trust between the government sector, the private sector, and the public sector. This trust arises from work that encompasses three components: 1) knowledge and technology, 2) transparency and accountability, and 3) empathy. Moving forward, we are ready to lead the team 'Entering the 4th Year, Driving Bangkok Towards a City of Opportunity and Hope,' a city heading towards the future without leaving anyone behind," Governor Chadchart said.

A key focus of Governor Chadchart's tenure has been fostering public engagement. The Traffy Fondue platform, allowing citizens to report issues, has seen remarkable success, with 754,004 out of 929,853 reported problems resolved and an 81% public satisfaction rate.

The city has also made strides in regulating street vendors, organising 446 locations and reducing vendor numbers by over 5,300. This has enabled the development of over 1,100 kilometres of pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

