BMA clears THB 37 billion Green Line debt; Remaining amount pending legal decisions

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), on Monday provided an update on the debt burden related to the operation and maintenance of the Green Line extension of the BTS Skytrain. The breakdown is as follows:
1. System installation debt (E&M) – Phase 2 extension:
BMA has already paid 23 billion baht to Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd for the installation of the electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems. The payment was made using the 2024 supplemental budget, and ownership of the system has been officially transferred to BMA.
2. Operation and maintenance debt (O&M) – Phases 1 and 2 extensions:
This category is split into three parts:
TS Skytrain Green Line, one of the city's major mass transit systems, was extended in two phases, and BMA contracted Krungthep Thanakom (its business arm) and BTS Group Holdings to handle system installation (E&M), train operations, and maintenance (O&M).
Over time, BMA accrued a massive debt—exceeding 74 billion baht—to BTS for unpaid services related to these extensions. The debt has been the subject of lawsuits, political debates, and legal scrutiny.