BMA clears THB 37 billion Green Line debt; Remaining amount pending legal decisions

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), on Monday provided an update on the debt burden related to the operation and maintenance of the Green Line extension of the BTS Skytrain. The breakdown is as follows:

1. System installation debt (E&M) – Phase 2 extension:

BMA has already paid 23 billion baht to Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd for the installation of the electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems. The payment was made using the 2024 supplemental budget, and ownership of the system has been officially transferred to BMA.