Green Line debt will be paid before deadline: Bangkok governor

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt believes that the 14 billion baht owed to the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) will be paid before the court deadline of January 22, 2025.

He was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after meeting BTSC chairman Keeree Kanjanapas to discuss the debt repayment. He said he had already asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Council to approve the budget.

The Supreme Administrative Court had on July 26 given the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its business arm Krungthep Thanakom (KT) 180 days to come up with 11.75 billion baht owed to BTSC. This amount would cover the operating and maintenance (O&M) costs of the Green Line’s Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa and On Nut-Kheha extensions from 2019 to 2021. The debt plus interest adds up to around 14 billion baht and the 180 days will be up on January 22 next year.

This is the first of the three portions of the debt that the city owes to the electric train operator.

The second and third portions cover the O&M costs for the two sections from June 2021 to October 2022 at 11.81 billion baht, and from November 2022 to June 2024 at 13.51 billion baht.

The BTSC filed a court case for the payment of the second portion of the debt on November 22, 2022.

“The talk with BMA today helped ensure us of the city’s effort in settling the debt,” Keeree said. “We hope to be paid as soon as possible, so we can start services at other stations.”