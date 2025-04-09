Japan hopes to participate in NATO\'s Ukraine assistance initiative

Nakatani said that Japan's participation would be useful, including in drawing lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese ministry will consider in what way it will participate in the NATO initiative, ministry officials said.

Nakatani and Rutte also discussed the security situation in East Asia, with Rutte stressing that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

Rutte was on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region since taking office last October.