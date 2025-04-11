Bangkok Council Urges Swift Payment of Green Line Rail Debt Amid Interest Rate Fears

Bangkok's Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is under pressure to urgently settle outstanding debts with the operator of the city's Green Line Skytrain, Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), following a critical report from a city council committee.

The committee's study on the mass transit system concluded that City Hall should expedite payments, citing a Supreme Administrative Court ruling and the rapidly escalating daily interest charges.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt acknowledged the findings, stating he would review the report and consult with the relevant legal counsel.

While the second portion of the debt remains under consideration by the Administrative Court, the Governor recognised the urgency to mitigate the 5.4 million baht daily interest burden.

He assured that all proposals would be carefully considered before any action is taken, noting that the BMA has already sought advice from the public prosecutor and is awaiting their response.

The initial plan for repaying BTSC involves a phased approach, with instalments based on the debt amount currently before the Administrative Court.

Chadchart emphasised that this requires collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of the BMA, but affirmed his commitment to accelerating the process.

