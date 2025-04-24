Bangkok\'s \'Buzz\' vs. \'Liveability\': Governor Calls for 2027 Strategic Overhaul

Speaking at a key planning seminar, he highlighted the need for a strategic overhaul to address the city's persistent inefficiencies and improve the quality of life for all residents.
The Governor emphasised that while Bangkok attracts tourists with its vibrant atmosphere, it lags behind regional rivals like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in terms of liveability.
He criticised the city's notorious traffic congestion and the impact of corruption, calling for a more efficient and effective administration.
"We must move beyond day-to-day operations and adopt a clear, strategic vision," Mr. Chadchart told attendees. "Bangkok is a thrilling city to visit, but it is not yet a truly liveable city, and this is a major problem."
The seminar, part of the 2027 Operational Plan project, aimed to gather feedback from officials, businesses, and civil society on the city's development goals. Key themes included improving infrastructure, enhancing social services, driving economic growth, and protecting the environment.
Governor Chadchart stressed the importance of data-driven decision-making and public engagement. He outlined a three-step process: analysing the current situation, establishing clear policy directives, and implementing a comprehensive action plan.
He also emphasised the need for greater efficiency within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), advocating for the integration of technology to streamline bureaucratic processes.
"We must improve the quality of life and the quality of the city," he said, citing recent improvements in flood control, street lighting, and public services as encouraging signs. He urged attendees to provide candid feedback, promising that their input would shape the city's future.
The 2027 Operational Plan will serve as a framework for annual operational plans and budget allocations, ensuring that all BMA agencies work towards a unified vision. The initiative reflects a commitment to transforming Bangkok into a more liveable and sustainable city for all its residents.