Bangkok\'s \'Buzz\' vs. \'Liveability\': Governor Calls for 2027 Strategic Overhaul

Speaking at a key planning seminar, he highlighted the need for a strategic overhaul to address the city's persistent inefficiencies and improve the quality of life for all residents.

The Governor emphasised that while Bangkok attracts tourists with its vibrant atmosphere, it lags behind regional rivals like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in terms of liveability.

He criticised the city's notorious traffic congestion and the impact of corruption, calling for a more efficient and effective administration.

"We must move beyond day-to-day operations and adopt a clear, strategic vision," Mr. Chadchart told attendees. "Bangkok is a thrilling city to visit, but it is not yet a truly liveable city, and this is a major problem."

