Bangkok Authorities Launch Full-Scale Graft Probe, Train Staff in Law and Investigation

As part of this drive, disciplinary and administrative officers are undergoing intensive training in law and investigative techniques.

Police General Adis Ngamjitsuksri, an advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, revealed details on the "9 News at Night" programme regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for the upkeep of large buses.

Officials within the Sports Division of the BMA's Office of Culture, Sports and Tourism are under scrutiny after the Office of the Auditor General of Thailand (OAGT) flagged irregularities in budget claims for repairs.

Their investigation uncovered that between 2022 and 2024, 28 payment requests, totalling over 2.7 million baht, were approved for large bus maintenance, despite no actual repairs taking place.

The alleged fraud involved a systematic creation of false documentation, including bogus repair shop quotes, to secure budget approval.

