Bangkok Authorities Launch Full-Scale Graft Probe, Train Staff in Law and Investigation

As part of this drive, disciplinary and administrative officers are undergoing intensive training in law and investigative techniques.
Police General Adis Ngamjitsuksri, an advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, revealed details on the "9 News at Night" programme regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for the upkeep of large buses.
Officials within the Sports Division of the BMA's Office of Culture, Sports and Tourism are under scrutiny after the Office of the Auditor General of Thailand (OAGT) flagged irregularities in budget claims for repairs.
Their investigation uncovered that between 2022 and 2024, 28 payment requests, totalling over 2.7 million baht, were approved for large bus maintenance, despite no actual repairs taking place.
The alleged fraud involved a systematic creation of false documentation, including bogus repair shop quotes, to secure budget approval.
This led to collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and other agencies to jointly investigate, with the BMA providing crucial evidence. The operation culminated in the unravelling of the "phantom bus repair" scheme and the arrest of seven officials from the Sports Division on March 12th, 2025.
Police General Adis confirmed that following the implication of the Sports Division officials, the BMA had swiftly moved to transfer all relevant personnel to inactive "monkey cheek" holding positions while awaiting the outcome of disciplinary and criminal investigations by the police.
He emphasised the BMA's active role in providing detailed information to the investigating officers.
"We were contacted regarding the ongoing investigation and a lack of certain documents. However, the provision of documents must be done correctly because these documents will be used in the legal proceedings, including personal information that may need to be obtained regarding the authority of those involved or those not involved but who may be willing to be witnesses," Police General Adis explained.
It has emerged that 12 cases of alleged corruption involving BMA officials have been identified previously. In nine of these instances, the BMA provided key information and evidence, while in three cases, tip-offs led to the BMA’s own investigations, evidence gathering, and subsequent legal action.
The BMA has now initiated a project to provide rigorous training in legal matters and investigative techniques for its disciplinary and administrative staff.
The aim is to equip these officers with expertise akin to that of the police, fostering hope for a truly transparent and corruption-free BMA in the future.