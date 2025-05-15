BMA braces for rains, reviews earthquake and street vendor measures

Turning to the rainy season, the governor noted that this year’s rainfall has arrived much earlier and in significantly greater volume — almost double the 30-year average.

He urged all district offices to remain vigilant, especially in areas where construction projects remain incomplete and drainage work is ongoing. District directors have been urged to be fully aware of the number of water pumps available and to ensure they are operational, particularly during weekends or holidays when staffing levels may be low.

“Equipment is useless if not put to use. Staff rotations must be arranged, and water must be pre-drained ahead of time,” he emphasised.

With schools set to reopen on Friday (May 16), the governor instructed districts to prepare contingency plans to reduce the impact of potential flooding and traffic congestion — for example, by providing shuttle services for people returning home during heavy rain.

Regarding major infrastructure projects, the Public Works Department and the Department of Drainage and Sewerage were tasked with inspecting and monitoring delayed projects that could hinder drainage efforts.

He acknowledged that BMA has performed well in flood prevention along main roads, where sensors have been installed. However, he stressed that district offices must also monitor vulnerable areas such as housing estates and small lanes known to be prone to flooding.

“Rainfall will be intense this year. We must give it our all and produce tangible solutions,” he said.

Chadchart also commented on street vendor regulation, saying the BMA has made solid progress but observed that vendors have begun returning to some areas, such as pedestrian walkways on Sukhumvit Road, in front of the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, and Wat Khanikaphon.

“We’ve made good progress — let’s not let it go to waste. Enforcement must be continuous and consistent,” he concluded.