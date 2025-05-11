BMA poll shows most people are satisfied with Chadchart’s performance

Most participants in a recent Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) poll expressed satisfaction with Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s performance, as he completes three years in office.

The online survey, titled “Voice Changer: Change Bangkok with Your Voice,” was conducted by the BMA via the D-vote platform between May 2-9, with 2,187 respondents taking part.

According to the poll, 64.12% of participants said they were satisfied with Chadchart’s work over the past three years.

Meanwhile, 25.86% said they were somewhat satisfied, while 4.44% said they were somewhat dissatisfied, and 4.99% said they were very dissatisfied. Only 0.59% were unsure.

Among the respondents, 31.76% were aged 36-45, followed by those aged 26-35 (31.72%), 46-59 (19.54%), 18-25 (9.06%), over 60 (5.77%), and under 18 (1.51%), with 0.64% choosing not to disclose their age.

When asked why they supported Chadchart, 37.32% cited his close engagement with the public, while 27.47% praised him as an “adaptable, innovative, and modern-thinking” leader.

In terms of specific policies, 44.87% expressed approval for BMA’s efforts to remove obstructions from pedestrian walkways, such as street vendors.