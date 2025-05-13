48-day rescue mission at collapsed Bangkok building concludes

The 48-day-long rescue mission following the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District officially concluded on Tuesday, May 13. A large-scale Buddhist merit-making and memorial ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported a total of 109 victims from the incident. Of these, 89 were confirmed dead, nine injured, four unharmed, and seven are still awaiting forensic identification.

The collapse occurred on March 28, when the under-construction 2.136-billion-baht building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road gave way due to a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with its epicenter located along the Sagaing Fault. The tremors and subsequent aftershocks caused widespread structural damage across multiple provinces, including Bangkok.