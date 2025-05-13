48-day rescue mission at collapsed Bangkok building concludes

The 48-day-long rescue mission following the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District officially concluded on Tuesday, May 13. A large-scale Buddhist merit-making and memorial ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported a total of 109 victims from the incident. Of these, 89 were confirmed dead, nine injured, four unharmed, and seven are still awaiting forensic identification.
The collapse occurred on March 28, when the under-construction 2.136-billion-baht building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road gave way due to a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with its epicenter located along the Sagaing Fault. The tremors and subsequent aftershocks caused widespread structural damage across multiple provinces, including Bangkok.
Over the past 48 days, rescue teams from various agencies worked tirelessly under hazardous conditions to locate and retrieve those trapped beneath the rubble. Their relentless efforts ultimately led to the successful recovery of all victims.
At 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the BMA, in collaboration with community partners and Buddhist practitioners, held a merit-making ceremony involving 109 monks to dedicate merit to the deceased. The ceremony also served to express deep gratitude to the rescue teams and to offer emotional support to the families affected by the tragedy.
Today marked the official end of the search and rescue operation, after which the site was formally handed over to the relevant authorities. During the closing ceremony, government officials, rescue workers, and attendees observed a moment of silence and laid flowers in a final tribute to the victims.
The collapse of the SAO building is considered a major national tragedy that has left a deep impact on many families. It also stands as a critical reminder of the importance of preparedness in the face of natural disasters.