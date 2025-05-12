Third cell broadcast system trial to be conducted in Bangkok, four other provinces Tuesday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will conduct its third cell broadcast (CB) system test on Tuesday, covering Bangkok and four other provinces.
The test is scheduled for 1 PM and will include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Si Thammarat in its coverage area.
The DDPM has already conducted two earlier trials of the CB system on a smaller scale:
Friday, 2 May 2025 – Small-scale indoor test:
Wednesday, 7 May 2025 – Medium-scale district-level test:
The DDPM declared both previous trials successful.
During the test, the CB system will issue an eight-second alert tone followed by a bilingual message in Thai and English, stating:
"This is a test message from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). No action required."
Following the completion of the three regional trials, the DDPM intends to carry out a nationwide test of the CB system in the near future.
The DDPM emphasised that the official test message will not contain any links. Residents in the five provinces are urged to remain vigilant and not fall victim to call-centre scams that may send fraudulent SMS messages containing harmful links.
The agency also noted that test signals may spill over into areas adjacent to the five targeted provinces.