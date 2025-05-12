Third cell broadcast system trial to be conducted in Bangkok, four other provinces Tuesday

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will conduct its third cell broadcast (CB) system test on Tuesday, covering Bangkok and four other provinces.

The test is scheduled for 1 PM and will include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Si Thammarat in its coverage area.

Previous CB System Tests Conducted Successfully

The DDPM has already conducted two earlier trials of the CB system on a smaller scale:

Friday, 2 May 2025 – Small-scale indoor test: